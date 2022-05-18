Club awards add to prize haul of young successful Inverness boxers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three winning Inverness City ABC boxers were rewarded further for their recent success by scooping club awards.

Robert Stewart, Jonathan Kamphan and Kian Stewart were all victorious at the North District School and Junior Championship in Aberdeen last month.

Kian Stewart won the Scottish Novice title in his very first fight and followed it up with success in the Granite City.

His efforts earned him the Paddy Ryan Shield, named after a well-respected former Merkincher in a prize last won by Calum Turnbull, who has just turned professional.

Head coach Laurie Redfern presented the awards at the club this week.

The Highland capital club is preparing for its next professional show back at the Drumossie Hotel on June 24.

Turnbull, with two wins from two, will step back into the ring at the same venue where he got his pro career off to a winning start in March.

He will be joined by club-mates Adian Williamson and George Stewart and the trio’s preparations will include sparring sessions in the central belt.

Glenrothes fighter Nathan Levers is also confirmed for the show.