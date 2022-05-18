Club awards add to prize haul of young successful Inverness boxers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Club awards add to prize haul of young successful Inverness boxers

By Paul Chalk
May 18, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 2:41 pm
From left - Robert Stewart, Kian Stewart and Jonathan Kamphan, with Inverness City ABC head coach Laurie Redfern.
Three winning Inverness City ABC boxers were rewarded further for their recent success by scooping club awards.

Robert Stewart, Jonathan Kamphan and Kian Stewart were all victorious at the North District School and Junior Championship in Aberdeen last month.

Kian Stewart won the Scottish Novice title in his very first fight and followed it up with success in the Granite City.

His efforts earned him the Paddy Ryan Shield, named after a well-respected former Merkincher in a prize last won by Calum Turnbull, who has just turned professional.

Head coach Laurie Redfern presented the awards at the club this week.

The Highland capital club is preparing for its next professional show back at the Drumossie Hotel on June 24.

Turnbull, with two wins from two, will step back into the ring at the same venue where he got his pro career off to a winning start in March.

He will be joined by club-mates Adian Williamson and George Stewart and the trio’s preparations will include sparring sessions in the central belt.

Glenrothes fighter Nathan Levers is also confirmed for the show.

