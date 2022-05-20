Stoneywood Dyce look to enhance Eastern Premier prospects with victory over Grange

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Stoneywood Dyce look to enhance Eastern Premier prospects with victory over Grange

By Jamie Durent
May 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Stoneywood Dyce captain Jamie King
Stoneywood Dyce captain Jamie King.

Stoneywood Dyce skipper Jamie King hopes to enhance their Eastern Premier reputation by beating perennial challengers Grange.

The Edinburgh side head to Aberdeen this weekend to take on unbeaten Stoneywood Dyce, with King looking to build on an impressive start to the campaign.

Victory over Arbroath United last weekend, anchored by 99 from overseas amateur Garreth Wolmarans, was their third win of the season, on the back of a T20 triumph against Aberdeenshire and a 166-run demolition of Falkland.

King hopes Stoneywood Dyce can get to the stage where seeing off the league’s bigger sides is no longer seen as a surprise.

“There’s a great feeling around the club and we’re going into Saturday’s game confident and with nothing to lose,” he said. “Grange, Heriot’s, Watsonians can come up to Dyce and no-one expects us to get a result.

“But we want to be beating these sides and I don’t want it to be a shock that Stoneywood Dyce are beating Grange. We’re playing against sides with more money than us and we’re holding our own; it’s a great sign for Aberdeen cricket.

“Grange are missing a few but they will have a good squad no matter who is playing. It’s a great chance for us to take them on but they will put up a fight. We have to be prepared for that.”

The People’s Park side will be without Lennard Bester this weekend, who is resting a side injury picked up during his century against Falkland. George Ninan returns to the team at the top of the order while David Kidd, a regular alongside King in Stoneywood Dyce’s seam-attack in recent years, will continue his comeback with the seconds.

David Kidd.
Stoneywood Dyce bowler David Kidd

“All the bowlers have bowled well so far and deserve their place in the squad,” added King. “David took three wickets in the T20 game and for the seconds, so he’s knocking on the door waiting for his opportunity.

“It’s great for the club to have players like David and Shaun Coetzer playing well in the seconds.”

Huntly look to build on first Strathmore win

Meanwhile, in the North-East Championship Huntly captain Jack Mitchell is keen to build momentum after recording their first win of the campaign.

After last weekend’s triumph against Strathmore Huntly welcome Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds to Castle Park.

The Strathbogie side would appear to be stronger with the ball in hand rather than the bat.

Huntly captain Jack Mitchell
Huntly captain Jack Mitchell

But Mitchell – who made 60 their total of 166 last time out – reckons their batting unit will continue to improve.

The skipper said: “We want to try to build some momentum after winning last weekend, we’ve built some confidence in the team and hopefully that can help us push on.

“The next couple of games are quite important for ourselves because they’re games we’ve targeted.

“We’d definitely class ourselves as a bowling side and I think we’d rather bowl a side out than knock the runs off.

“But we have batters who are starting to get runs so I believe we can post good totals and if we do that I’d back our bowlers to defend it.”

Elsewhere in the North-East Championship Aberdeenshire will bid to make it four wins out of four when Strathmore visit Mannofield.

Gordonians make the trip to Forfar to tackle Kinloch at Lochside Park in Forfar.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]