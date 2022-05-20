Cricket: Crescent and Knight Riders set the pace in Aberdeen Grades

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crescent and Knight Riders are the only two teams in the top league in the Grades who remain unbeaten only three weeks into the new season.

This follows a chaotic week of activity in which league leaders Bon Accord lost their unbeaten record, defending champions Aberdeen Grammar lost for the second time, and Inverurie, one of the fancied teams, lost their third game.

Crescent cruised to the head of affairs with their third win of the campaign, based on sound teamwork where they were joined by Knight Riders who have won two games.

Nathan Thangaraj, the Crescent captain, explained his side’s dramatic rise in fortune.

He said: “After starting last season poorly, we won all our second half games, and have continued the winning run into the new season.

“There is no magic formula, we are simply enjoying being back playing the game after the Covid break, but we are battling particularly well.

“We will assess where we are at the halfway point of the campaign and decide if a championship push is on.”

Getting the season back on track

Thangaraj’s magnificent 96 in the game against Master Blasters Aberdeen helped the Links side to a four wicket win.

Opener Abrar Pewekar batted beautifully for his 86 to take his side to victory against Gordonians last week, while it was Kama Reddy.’s defiant 77 which paved the way for their first day nail-biter at Inverurie.

On Saturday, Crescent meet Cults at the Links in another challenge for the new joint leaders, as the Allan Park side recorded a decisive first win against Gordonians, handing the Countesswells side a first defeat of the season.

Knight Riders have made an impressive start to their season, winning games against Cults and then bowling out Inverurie for 62 last week at the Kellands Park where John Jessiman made a return to home side at the age of 78, belying his years with a return of two wickets for 14 runs, 57 years after captaining Inverurie to a win in the Aberdeenshire Cup final.

Inverurie have the chance to get their season back on track but will find visitors Aberdeen Grammar anxious to do the same after a dreadful start to the defence of their title.

Elsewhere, 2nd Knight Riders will be all out to prove their win over Bon Accord last week was no fluke when they entertain Mannofield. Master Blasters Aberdeen host Bon Accord and Gordonians are at home to Knight Riders.

Grade 2 and 3 teams take a break from league action to participate in cup competitions.