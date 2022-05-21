Rising undefeated North boxer Ben Bartlett targets title fight this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Rising undefeated North boxer Ben Bartlett targets title fight this year

By Sean Wallace
May 21, 2022, 6:00 am
Boxer Ben Bartlett from Dingwall is set to fight in Inverness.
Boxer Ben Bartlett from Dingwall is set to fight in Inverness.

Undefeated Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett aims to fight for a first professional title before the end of the year.

The 22-year-old will aim to extend his flawless record when headlining a show at Inverness Leisure Centre on Saturday, May 28.

It is a quick-fire return to the Highland capital for Bartlett having triumphed at the same venue in December last year.

Barlett secured a comfortable points defeat of Russian Rustem Fatkhullin to extend his pro record to three wins from three fights.

He will step up from lightweight to super-lightweight for the upcoming clash in Inverness against an as yet unconfirmed opponent.

Ben Bartlett in action against Michael Horabin.

Bartlett said: “I’m looking to get a title by the end of this year, that’s the goal.

“I know I can get a title and I just have to keep doing what I have been doing.

“If I keep my head down and keep training hard the title will come.”

Inverness gripped by boxing buzz

Bartlett’s win last December came in the first professional boxing show in Inverness for more than a decade.

He has sensed a growing buzz around boxing in the city.

Bartlett intends to deliver another dominant victory to maintain the momentum of pro boxing in Inverness.

Ben Bartlett is focused on winning a title. Photo by David Rothnie

He said: “Fighting in Inverness is absolutely massive for me.

“The show in December was unbelievable and the atmosphere was brilliant.

“It will be the same again this time, if not better.

“There’s a buzz about boxing in Inverness.

“I’m getting a lot of attention and people are recognising me.

“Boxing in front of home fans is brilliant.

“I’ve always been a boxer who wants a tear up and to stand toe-to-toe.

“However I know I don’t have to do that because my boxing skills are where they need to be.

“I’m really looking forward to showing my home fans what I’m about.”

Ben Bartlett is set to headline in Inverness. Photo by David Rothnie

Impressive bout on Fightzone

Barlett has taken to the ring since that Inverness win when involved in an exhibition bout at the Beach Ballroom in March.

He faced Hayden Hill from Arbroath on the undercard of Dean Sutherland’s defeat of Corey McCulloch.

Bartlett’s exhibition bout was broadcast live on Fightzone.

He will again fight at the Beach Ballroom, this time in a competitive bout, on the undercard of Sutherland’s WBC International silver welterweight title defence on Saturday June 25.

 

Fightzone was set up by renowned Sheffield-based promoter Dennis Hobson who runs Fight Academy.

Hobson oversaw the careers of former world champion Ricky Hatton, David Haye and Clinton Woods.

Bartlett said: “My last fight was on Fightzone TV and now I am stepping it up level by level with each bout.

“I’m only 22-years-old and to be fighting on a platform like that is brilliant exposure.

“I handled the situation really well.

“When I got home after that fight my phone was going crazy with messages.

“Even Dennis Hobson was tweeting about how well I performed.

“It was good to see that.”

Ben Bartlett in actino against Michael Horabin.

Long journeys for sparring sessions

Bartlett has been racking up the miles with long journeys south for sparring sessions in preparation for the Inverness fight.

He is willing to travel to test himself against the best in Scotland.

Ben Bartlett in action against Michael Horabin.

Barlett said: “I’m up and down the country every weekend for sparring.

“As I’m up in the Highlands I have to travel south to get in the rounds.

“That doesn’t bother me. Every Saturday I’m away sparring.

“I have sparred in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh  all over to get the rounds in against different boys to gain experience.

“I’m still young and I know for a fact I can handle myself against all these top boys.

“I feel really sharp for this fight and aim to put on a show.

“I’m stepping up a weight for this fight and feel really strong and comfortable at the weight.

“Everything has been going great with my strength and conditioning.”

Boxer Ben Bartlett (pictured) from Dingwall at 19 when he signed for Northern Sporting Club.

Signed after impressing in the USA

Bartlett turned professional in 2018 and signed with Northern Sporting Club after joining them on a training camp in the United States.

During that time across the Atlantic, Bartlett trained at legend Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood.

He was part of a Northern Sporting Club squad that also trained at undefeated ring great Floyd Mayweather’s gym in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Barlett said: “Davie (McAllister Jnr, Northern Sporting Club) signed me when I was only 19-years-old after I finished a training camp in America.

“He saw I was holding my own with top professionals over there.

“Now a few years down the line I hope to fight for a title by the end of the year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]