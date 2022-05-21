Rising undefeated North boxer Ben Bartlett targets title fight this year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Undefeated Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett aims to fight for a first professional title before the end of the year.

The 22-year-old will aim to extend his flawless record when headlining a show at Inverness Leisure Centre on Saturday, May 28.

It is a quick-fire return to the Highland capital for Bartlett having triumphed at the same venue in December last year.

Barlett secured a comfortable points defeat of Russian Rustem Fatkhullin to extend his pro record to three wins from three fights.

He will step up from lightweight to super-lightweight for the upcoming clash in Inverness against an as yet unconfirmed opponent.

Bartlett said: “I’m looking to get a title by the end of this year, that’s the goal.

“I know I can get a title and I just have to keep doing what I have been doing.

“If I keep my head down and keep training hard the title will come.”

Inverness gripped by boxing buzz

Bartlett’s win last December came in the first professional boxing show in Inverness for more than a decade.

He has sensed a growing buzz around boxing in the city.

Bartlett intends to deliver another dominant victory to maintain the momentum of pro boxing in Inverness.

He said: “Fighting in Inverness is absolutely massive for me.

“The show in December was unbelievable and the atmosphere was brilliant.

“It will be the same again this time, if not better.

“There’s a buzz about boxing in Inverness.

“I’m getting a lot of attention and people are recognising me.

“Boxing in front of home fans is brilliant.

“I’ve always been a boxer who wants a tear up and to stand toe-to-toe.

“However I know I don’t have to do that because my boxing skills are where they need to be.

“I’m really looking forward to showing my home fans what I’m about.”

Impressive bout on Fightzone

Barlett has taken to the ring since that Inverness win when involved in an exhibition bout at the Beach Ballroom in March.

He faced Hayden Hill from Arbroath on the undercard of Dean Sutherland’s defeat of Corey McCulloch.

Bartlett’s exhibition bout was broadcast live on Fightzone.

He will again fight at the Beach Ballroom, this time in a competitive bout, on the undercard of Sutherland’s WBC International silver welterweight title defence on Saturday June 25.

Fightzone was set up by renowned Sheffield-based promoter Dennis Hobson who runs Fight Academy.

Hobson oversaw the careers of former world champion Ricky Hatton, David Haye and Clinton Woods.

Bartlett said: “My last fight was on Fightzone TV and now I am stepping it up level by level with each bout.

“I’m only 22-years-old and to be fighting on a platform like that is brilliant exposure.

“I handled the situation really well.

“When I got home after that fight my phone was going crazy with messages.

“Even Dennis Hobson was tweeting about how well I performed.

“It was good to see that.”

Long journeys for sparring sessions

Bartlett has been racking up the miles with long journeys south for sparring sessions in preparation for the Inverness fight.

He is willing to travel to test himself against the best in Scotland.

Barlett said: “I’m up and down the country every weekend for sparring.

“As I’m up in the Highlands I have to travel south to get in the rounds.

“That doesn’t bother me. Every Saturday I’m away sparring.

“I have sparred in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh all over to get the rounds in against different boys to gain experience.

“I’m still young and I know for a fact I can handle myself against all these top boys.

“I feel really sharp for this fight and aim to put on a show.

“I’m stepping up a weight for this fight and feel really strong and comfortable at the weight.

“Everything has been going great with my strength and conditioning.”

Signed after impressing in the USA

Bartlett turned professional in 2018 and signed with Northern Sporting Club after joining them on a training camp in the United States.

During that time across the Atlantic, Bartlett trained at legend Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood.

He was part of a Northern Sporting Club squad that also trained at undefeated ring great Floyd Mayweather’s gym in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Barlett said: “Davie (McAllister Jnr, Northern Sporting Club) signed me when I was only 19-years-old after I finished a training camp in America.

“He saw I was holding my own with top professionals over there.

“Now a few years down the line I hope to fight for a title by the end of the year.”