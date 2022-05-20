Reece Wilson intent on staying relaxed amidst fanfare on Mountain Bike World Cup’s return to Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reece Wilson intent on staying relaxed amidst fanfare on Mountain Bike World Cup’s return to Fort William

By Andy Skinner
May 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Reece Wilson in action during the opening World Cup event of the 2022 season in Lourdes, France.
Reece Wilson in action during the opening World Cup event of the 2022 season in Lourdes, France.

Reece Wilson’s mind will be firmly on the track when he is greeted by a home crowd at this weekend’s Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup at Fort William.

Wilson, who hails from the Borders, will be backed by hordes of friends and family that will be among more than 21,000 spectators expected to attend the two-day event.

It will be Wilson’s first World Cup return to Aonach Mor since winning the MTB World Championships in Austria in 2020.

Trek Factory Racing rider Wilson is determined to remain focused on the task at hand amidst the fanfare that will greet him.

Wilson said: “I’m not going to lie, I’m very nervous about it.

“When I arrived on Wednesday, even then I couldn’t eat my breakfast. It’s hard to get sleep when it’s like that.

“It’s a nerve-wracking race to come to. I have school teachers coming to watch, and close friends and family.

Reece Wilson in action during the opening World Cup event of the 2022 season in Lourdes, France.

“It’s basically an annual holiday for them but when I get to see all their faces I get to realise they are actually there to see me do well.

“It shouldn’t feel like that, but you do feel a bit of pressure as you feel you could make or break their weekend.

“For as exciting as it is, it makes an already difficult week even harder. I will just need to balance those emotions and embrace it.

“You need to be able to put that emotion to the side and treat it like any other race.

“I’m going to pretend I’m in sunny Italy or somewhere else, and everybody just happens to be at this race.”

Preparation key to success

After finishing seventh in the opening World Cup event at Lourdes in France, Wilson insists his mental preparation will be key ahead of this weekend.

The 25-year-old added: “The number one thing for me this weekend is to keep on top of emotions, and control those nerves.

“I need to make sure I’m eating plenty, and getting plenty sleep.

“I need to stay as relaxed as possible.

“If I’m doing all that, I know deep down for a fact I can be a guy that can win at this race.

Reece Wilson in action during the opening World Cup event of the 2022 season in Lourdes, France.

“The track suits my style. If the weather turns pretty miserable, that normally favours the brave.

“I enjoy the wind and rain, and the challenge of this track. The result will be what it will be, as it is with racing.

“I have seen in the past that you can get flats, or snapped chains. Anything can happen.

“If I tick my boxes and keep my emotions in a box, I will stay calm and keep a smile on my face and see what Sunday brings.”

Highs and lows at Aonach Mor

Since his first experience of the Aonach Mor track as a junior in 2013, Wilson has become highly familiar with his surroundings.

His World Cup highlight in the men’s downhill category came in 2018, when he secured a fourth-placed podium finish.

Wilson is determined to etch a fresh memory, having finished in 58th place when the event was last staged in 2019.

He added: “I have had a lot of great memories at Fort William. The very first one was when I was a junior and had just starting mountain biking.

“I was invited by Ruaridh Cunningham to come up for a Scottish development junior programme day.

“I got to ride with Joe Connell and Ben Cathro. There were a lot of, at the time, top World Cup guys.

“As a junior I was a little bit starstruck at getting to ride the World Cup track for the first time with those guys.

“With their experience being passed down, my first memory of Fort William was such a good one.

“The track is a bit of marmite – you either love it or you hate it. It’s a very difficult track to feel comfortable in.

“It’s not a track with much flow, and it’s very difficult to ride. I have always enjoyed the challenge. It has either treated me very well or very badly, that just seems to be how Fort William goes.

“You need a bit of luck on your side with the weather, and the wind on the top.

“When I saw it on the calendar I was very excited. Last time I was here in 2019 it didn’t go very well, so I’m looking to get some redemption on that this year.”

