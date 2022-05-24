Cricket: Northern Lights captain Megan McColl hails ‘great’ Premier League debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northern Lights captain Megan McColl has praised her side after their emphatic Premier League debut win, and hopes they will continue that form in their first home game this weekend.

The Aberdeen-based team travelled to Grange for their first ever Premier League game, and secured an emphatic win, beating the Edinburgh side by 275 runs.

Northern Lights racked up 334 runs from their 30 overs. Grange could only muster 59 runs in response.

McColl, 21, who turned out for Watsonians/Grange last year when the clubs were a joint entity, is delighted that her new team made their mark with an impressive debut.

She said: “It being the first game in this league that most of the girls had played, I think a lot of them were quite nervous.

“It was a big game for us to finally be able to represent a team in the north.

“Everyone was happy to just be out there playing and it was great that we managed to get the win in the end.

“We knew going into the game that we were probably going to be the stronger side.

“Being able to win by that number of runs was more than what we expected – it was great to just get the win.”

Great start of the season yesterday, seeing most of the team make there first appearance in the WPL. Also very happy for @GrangeCC for being able to play as a solo club and seeing so many young girls coming through for the future. Bring on next week with are first home fixture.🏏 pic.twitter.com/kCm2SMi0xr — Megan Mccoll (@megmccoll15) May 23, 2022

McColl not only led the side to an resounding victory, but the all-rounder also reached a personal milestone as she hit her first ever century.

She was one of two players to mark that achievement against Grange, as her fellow Scotland internationalist Becky Glen also reached that feat for the first time.

“It was a pretty good day all round with me and Becky hitting our first ever career centuries,” McColl added.

“It was amazing to be able to hit hundred and to do it for Northern Lights in our first ever game. It was a great feeling.”

The first game at Mannofield

Northern Lights host Watsonians at Mannofield this Sunday, which will be the first women’s Premier League cricket game to be played in Aberdeen.

McColl reckons her side are in a good place to make it two wins from two, which would help build momentum as they move towards more difficult fixtures.

The all-rounder said: “It’ll be good to play at Mannofield for the first time.

“Watsonians should be about the same level as Grange, so hopefully we can go out there and get another win.

“Hopefully a few girls who didn’t get the chance to play last week can come out and show what they have to offer.

“Our first run of fixtures has worked out quite well. If we can get the wins against these teams, that momentum will put us in a good position for when we play the more difficult teams.”

Before play gets under way at Mannofield, Northern Lights and Aberdeenshire Cricket Club, are hosting a softball festival to encourage more girls to take up the sport.

McColl, who is from Arbroath, knows how important the occasion is in their bid to increase participation and to showcase the north’s talent.

“It just shows how much the club is willing to do to get the women’s game noticed in Aberdeen,” she said.

“We all have the same goal – we want women and girl’s cricket to be noticed more up in the north of the country.

“Just being able to have this team – it might not be super local to myself – it’s closer than where most of the teams are in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“It’s a good step in the right direction.”