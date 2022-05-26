Neah Evans and Neil Fachie among north picks for Commonwealth Games as Team Scotland name cycling squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Neah Evans and Neil Fachie among north picks for Commonwealth Games as Team Scotland name cycling squad

By Jamie Durent
May 26, 2022, 2:00 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 5:29 pm
Olympic silver medalist, Neah Evans at home near Turriff with her silver medal, won in the team pursuit cycling event. Picture by Wullie Marr
Olympic silver medalist, Neah Evans at home near Turriff with her silver medal, won in the team pursuit cycling event. Picture by Wullie Marr

Neah Evans and Neil Fachie head up a strong north representation in the Team Scotland cycling squad for the Commonwealth Games.

Evans, who hails from Cuminestown near Turriff, will be looking to follow up her silver and bronze medals at the Games on the Gold Coast four years ago.

Alongside her will be one of Great Britain’s most decorated Commonwealth athletes in Fachie, with the Aberdonian looking to defend gold medals from 2014 and 2018 in the tandem kilo and sprint.

Neil Fachie is defending two titles at the Commonwealth Games
Neil Fachie is defending two titles at the Commonwealth Games

Alness rider Kyle Gordon is heading to his second consecutive Games, after making his debut in Australia four years ago. Fellow Highlander Finn Crockett, from Strathpeffer, will be part of the road race after an impressive 2022 which included victory in the Melton-Rutland Classic.

The newcomer to the squad is Lauren Bell, who is from Forres but trains in Manchester. She is part of the Team GB sprint squad and competed at the Track Nations Cup in Glasgow last month.

Aviemore’s Ellie Stone has also been named in the squad as a pilot for one of Team Scotland’s para-riders.

The Games get underway in Birmingham at the end of July, however the cycling will be held at the Lee Valley Velodrome in London.

Strong team

Evans was part of the team pursuit squad which won silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year and also picked up two bronze medals at the World Track Cycling Championships in October.

Her close friend Katie Archibald is going to be a key player in the Scotland squad for Birmingham, with the two possessing a formidable partnership on the track.

Fachie’s four gold medals tie the record for the most by a Scotsman at the Commonwealth Games, alongside Allan Wells and Alex Marshall. He also has four Paralympic Games medals to his name.

Gordon, who will turn 34 just before the Games begins, competed in the individual pursuit, points race, scratch race and time trial four years ago and will be part of the men’s endurance squad, alongside Archibald’s brother John.

Sprint-specialist Bell came second in the 500m time trial at the British Championships earlier this year and third in the team sprint. She was a double British champion in 2020.

