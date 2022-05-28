Athletics: Zoey Clark confident coaching revamp was the right call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Athletics: Zoey Clark confident coaching revamp was the right call

By Daniel Rees
May 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark.
Zoey Clark’s busy start to the season – which has seen her race five times in under three weeks – has left her feeling confident that her decision to revamp her coaching set-up is paying dividends.

Topping off an intense month of competitions, Clark has gained five wins in as many races, whilst also dipping under the Commonwealth Games qualifying time for the 400m to boost her chances of selection.

Clark’s most recent victory came in Birmingham Diamond League on Saturday, when she surged ahead of her domestic rivals to clock 51.88sec. Clark is now within 0.1sec of her fastest time last year, when she ran 51.79sec.

It is not as if these performances have come without a change, however. After the Olympic Games last summer, Clark decided to part with her long-term coach Eddie McKenna, opting instead to work with Ryan Oswald. With a new approach, Clark feels she can take on the 2022 season with renewed vigour.

She said: “I’ve just done things generally a little bit differently this year. I’ve changed coach and moved groups, so we’ve had a slightly different approach to training which I think has just freshened it up a little bit.

“Mentally, I think I’ve been in quite a good position going into the season, so I think that’s just all hopefully going to get the best out of me.”

She added: “Last year was very stressful for me.

“Tensions were high because of the Olympic year and Covid (disruption). I wasn’t necessarily in the best mental state. That was one of the reasons I needed a hard reset. I needed to come at it from a different approach.”

Zoey Clark setting a new Scottish indoor 200m record at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

Clark is yet to race against a field of international calibre, however, and June will see her go head-to-head with some of Europe’s best when she races in Geneva and Bern, in Switzerland.

First, however, she will return to some training after a spate of early races which have tested her resolve and recovery. Clark works full-time as an engineer at Wood Group, and with free weekends now at a premium, the months ahead will be nothing if not full-on.

“It is challenging (working full-time and training)”, she said.

“Over winter, it works really well because I’m mostly based in Aberdeen, and I don’t have to travel so much. But it has been a little more challenging since competitions started – obviously my weekends are now busier, and usually over winter I rely quite heavily on them for recovery purposes.

“It’s a bit of a learning experience for me, but hopefully I will get something that works for me as the year progresses.”

The 2022 athletics season has a unique feel to it, with three international Championships squeezed into the space of five weeks. Such is Clark’s competitive nature, she hopes to be involved in each and every one of them if she can maintain her form.

“As an athlete, you don’t really want to pick and choose,” she said. “If there’s a major competition, you want to be there. Deep down I definitely want to be at all three.

“The Worlds is first, which I definitely want to be at just as much as I do at the Commonwealth Games afterwards. I think those two outweigh Europeans a little bit, but it’s just a case of suck it and see. If I’m able to continue and do the Euros, then I certainly will.

“It’s just about seeing how the season unfolds I think.”

