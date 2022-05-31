Team Scotland call-up adds to impressive 2022 for Strathpeffer rider Finn Crockett

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Team Scotland call-up adds to impressive 2022 for Strathpeffer rider Finn Crockett

By Jamie Durent
May 31, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 31, 2022, 12:27 pm
Strathpeffer road cyclist Finn Crockett. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (12931176bd)
Strathpeffer road cyclist Finn Crockett. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (12931176bd)

Finn Crockett is keen to build on his impressive start to 2022 after earning selection for Team Scotland at the Commonwealth Games.

Strathpeffer rider Crockett will compete for Scotland in the time-trial and the road race in Birmingham and is looking to do his native Highlands proud.

His victory in the Rutland-Melton Classic in April ultimately sealed his place in the squad but according to the British Cycling rankings, he is the top male elite rider in the country right now.

Donning the Scotland jersey would be another milestone to add to Crockett’s growing CV.

“It’s so exciting to get it officially announced and be able to tell everyone,” he said.

“When you do find out for the first time – it’s an amazing feeling but you have to hold off.

“It was a big relief but exciting as well. I met the criteria really late, literally in the final week. As you can imagine, I was a bit on edge but I’ve had a really good start to my season.

Finn Crockett, right, with Ben Perry and Luke Lamperti. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (12931176ba)
Finn Crockett, right, with Ben Perry and Luke Lamperti. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com/Shutterstock

“I’ve managed to meet the standard but do really well in some of the races. I got a big win earlier this year which was the result I met the criteria.

“It’s something I’ve always had in my mind and to actually get selected, is amazing.”

Crockett was named in the 20-strong Scotland squad for the Games alongside fellow Highlander Kyle Gordon, who hails from Alness and will be part of the track team.

He cut his teeth riding for Square Wheels and Ben Wyvis cycling clubs in his native Ross-shire and competed in the Strathpuffer, the 24-hour endurance mountain-biking race which takes place annually on the outskirts of Contin.

The 22-year-old has been road-racing for five years and has just finished his French and marketing studies at the University of Stirling.

“It’s coming up quick – we’re only two months away and then we’ll be in that Games bubble,” added Crockett.

“I’ve got a really busy run-in to the Games, with racing and trying to get as much form as possible. Come Games-day, hopefully I can represent Scotland and the Highlands well.

“The rankings you’ve got to take with a pinch of salt. Domestically I’ve been consistent which is good and getting that big win helped so much with confidence.”

