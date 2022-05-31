Team Scotland call-up adds to impressive 2022 for Strathpeffer rider Finn Crockett

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Finn Crockett is keen to build on his impressive start to 2022 after earning selection for Team Scotland at the Commonwealth Games.

Strathpeffer rider Crockett will compete for Scotland in the time-trial and the road race in Birmingham and is looking to do his native Highlands proud.

His victory in the Rutland-Melton Classic in April ultimately sealed his place in the squad but according to the British Cycling rankings, he is the top male elite rider in the country right now.

Donning the Scotland jersey would be another milestone to add to Crockett’s growing CV.

“It’s so exciting to get it officially announced and be able to tell everyone,” he said.

“When you do find out for the first time – it’s an amazing feeling but you have to hold off.

“It was a big relief but exciting as well. I met the criteria really late, literally in the final week. As you can imagine, I was a bit on edge but I’ve had a really good start to my season.

“I’ve managed to meet the standard but do really well in some of the races. I got a big win earlier this year which was the result I met the criteria.

“It’s something I’ve always had in my mind and to actually get selected, is amazing.”

Crockett was named in the 20-strong Scotland squad for the Games alongside fellow Highlander Kyle Gordon, who hails from Alness and will be part of the track team.

He cut his teeth riding for Square Wheels and Ben Wyvis cycling clubs in his native Ross-shire and competed in the Strathpuffer, the 24-hour endurance mountain-biking race which takes place annually on the outskirts of Contin.

The 22-year-old has been road-racing for five years and has just finished his French and marketing studies at the University of Stirling.

“It’s coming up quick – we’re only two months away and then we’ll be in that Games bubble,” added Crockett.

“I’ve got a really busy run-in to the Games, with racing and trying to get as much form as possible. Come Games-day, hopefully I can represent Scotland and the Highlands well.

“The rankings you’ve got to take with a pinch of salt. Domestically I’ve been consistent which is good and getting that big win helped so much with confidence.”