Ewan Davidson talks up Stoneywood Dyce depth as Aberdeen side look to keep pace at the top

Ewan Davidson reckons this Stoneywood Dyce side is the best he has been part of but is not getting carried away by their start to the season.

The Aberdeen side are joint-top of the Eastern Premier Division after four games, after snatching a dramatic six-run win over Watsonians last weekend.

After a campaign of struggle at People’s Park last year, Stoneywood Dyce have been fuelled by self-belief to a lofty position near the league’s summit.

Davidson delivered an impressive knock of 65 in the win at Myreside and has been quick to talk up the competition for places within the squad.

“It’s probably the best team I have played in for Stoneywood Dyce,” he said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season, aside from two runs against Grange.

“The amount of depth has made a massive difference. For the first time in a while you can look round and think ‘they can win the game for us’.

“Away from the first 11 there’s probably four or five guys we know we could rely on. We’ll need those guys as the season goes on.

“We’re in a really strong position but it’s all well saying that after five games. We need to do it until the end of the season.”

One of those to catch the eye for Stoneywood Dyce, who have a home double-header this weekend against Stewarts Melville in the league and Forfarshire in the Scottish Cup, is Lennard Bester.

The South African is the top run-scorer in the division and followed up his century against Falkland with a swashbuckling 82 off 46 balls against Watsonians.

“Players like Lennard can take the game away from the opposition,” added Davidson.

“But we’ve got to remember as a top order we have got to set the platform for him to do that.

“His hundred was amazing but we were in deep trouble at the time. He can play any innings you like but he’s tailor-made for a finishing role.”

North-east side in T20 action

Meanwhile, the North-East Championship takes a break this weekend with sides in T20 Three Counties Cup action.

League leaders Aberdeenshire face Gordonians at 11am and Huntly at 5pm at Mannofield with Gordonians and Huntly clashing at 2pm.

Although it’s a break from league business Gordonians captain Mayank Bhandari says they will be treating the competition just as seriously.

He said: “It’s something a bit different and it will be tough playing back-to-back T20s.

“I think T20 is more draining than a 40-over game because the intensity is higher in T20 games.

“But we’ve started the season well and have played good cricket.

“It should be a good day and there’s the chance to get to a semi-final and potentially win some silverware so they are important games.

“You never know what could happen, one player could change the game and the margins are very small.

“It’s always close but it’s also fun to play in and hopefully we can get some good results.”

Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds will face Kinloch at Lochside Park, Forfar at 2pm and Strathmore at 5pm.

The winners from each of the four sections will progress to the semi-finals on July 31.