Ewan Davidson talks up Stoneywood Dyce depth as Aberdeen side look to keep pace at the top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Ewan Davidson talks up Stoneywood Dyce depth as Aberdeen side look to keep pace at the top

By Jamie Durent
June 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 3, 2022, 4:29 pm
Stoneywood Dyce batter Ewan Davidson
Stoneywood Dyce batter Ewan Davidson.

Ewan Davidson reckons this Stoneywood Dyce side is the best he has been part of but is not getting carried away by their start to the season.

The Aberdeen side are joint-top of the Eastern Premier Division after four games, after snatching a dramatic six-run win over Watsonians last weekend.

After a campaign of struggle at People’s Park last year, Stoneywood Dyce have been fuelled by self-belief to a lofty position near the league’s summit.

Davidson delivered an impressive knock of 65 in the win at Myreside and has been quick to talk up the competition for places within the squad.

“It’s probably the best team I have played in for Stoneywood Dyce,” he said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season, aside from two runs against Grange.

“The amount of depth has made a massive difference. For the first time in a while you can look round and think ‘they can win the game for us’.

“Away from the first 11 there’s probably four or five guys we know we could rely on. We’ll need those guys as the season goes on.

“We’re in a really strong position but it’s all well saying that after five games. We need to do it until the end of the season.”

Stoneywood Dyce batter Lennard Bester
Stoneywood Dyce batter Lennard Bester.

One of those to catch the eye for Stoneywood Dyce, who have a home double-header this weekend against Stewarts Melville in the league and Forfarshire in the Scottish Cup, is Lennard Bester.

The South African is the top run-scorer in the division and followed up his century against Falkland with a swashbuckling 82 off 46 balls against Watsonians.

“Players like Lennard can take the game away from the opposition,” added Davidson.

“But we’ve got to remember as a top order we have got to set the platform for him to do that.

“His hundred was amazing but we were in deep trouble at the time. He can play any innings you like but he’s tailor-made for a finishing role.”

North-east side in T20 action

Meanwhile, the North-East Championship takes a break this weekend with sides in T20 Three Counties Cup action.

League leaders Aberdeenshire face Gordonians at 11am and Huntly at 5pm at Mannofield with Gordonians and Huntly clashing at 2pm.

Although it’s a break from league business Gordonians captain Mayank Bhandari says they will be treating the competition just as seriously.

He said: “It’s something a bit different and it will be tough playing back-to-back T20s.

“I think T20 is more draining than a 40-over game because the intensity is higher in T20 games.

“But we’ve started the season well and have played good cricket.

“It should be a good day and there’s the chance to get to a semi-final and potentially win some silverware so they are important games.

Gordonians captain Mayank Bhandari is looking forward to playing in the Three Counties Cup.

“You never know what could happen, one player could change the game and the margins are very small.

“It’s always close but it’s also fun to play in and hopefully we can get some good results.”

Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds will face Kinloch at Lochside Park, Forfar at 2pm and Strathmore at 5pm.

The winners from each of the four sections will progress to the semi-finals on July 31.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]