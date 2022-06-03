Cricket: Crescent face Bon Accord in match of the day in Aberdeen Grades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Crescent face Bon Accord in match of the day in Aberdeen Grades

By Jack Nixon
June 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Bon Accord captain Tauqeer Malik.
Bon Accord captain Tauqeer Malik.

Crescent have a great opportunity on Saturday to put clear water between themselves and regular Grade 1 challengers Bon Accord when the two clash at the Links.

A win for Nathan Thangaraj’s side would give them six wins from six starts, while a defeat for their illustrious opponents would mean Bon Accord would have lost three out of their first five games.

“It’s by no means a title decider but if we were to win it would send out a clear message to others that Crescent are serious contenders for a first ever Grade 1 title,” said Thangaraj.

His opposite number Tauqeer Malik said: “After our return to form at Rubislaw last week against champions Aberdeen Grammar, we will be fired up for this big top of the table encounter.”

The most intriguing game in the top division is at Groats Road between unbeaten Knight Riders and their own second team who have made such a big impression in their first season in Grade 1.

Captain Pehlaj Teneti promised his first team would not take things easy and said: “Our target is to stay unbeaten. It’s one game at a time.”

Neil Drysdale: All eyes on Scotland v Ukraine while our cricketers struggle for recognition

Knight Riders are joint top of the league and unlikely to slip up in their quest to bring the title to Hazlehead, although the form of their opponents is quite remarkable, including exciting wins against Bon Accord and Aberdeen Grammar.

Elsewhere in the division last season’s champions Aberdeen Grammar will be bidding to break their duck at home to fellow strugglers Mannofield.

Gordonians host an improved Inverurie and Cults entertain Master Blasters Aberdeen at Allan Park.

In Grade 2, league leaders Fraserbugh are at the Burnett Park where they can expect a test of their promotion credentials from Banchory.

In Grade 3, Methlick’s trip to Dunecht will hold no fears for the only unbeaten team in the division against a side who have yet to win a game. Methlick will also be on a high after their enthralling win at Huntly last week when they ended the home side’s unbeaten run, putting themselves in pole position for promotion.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]