Cricket: Crescent face Bon Accord in match of the day in Aberdeen Grades

Crescent have a great opportunity on Saturday to put clear water between themselves and regular Grade 1 challengers Bon Accord when the two clash at the Links.

A win for Nathan Thangaraj’s side would give them six wins from six starts, while a defeat for their illustrious opponents would mean Bon Accord would have lost three out of their first five games.

“It’s by no means a title decider but if we were to win it would send out a clear message to others that Crescent are serious contenders for a first ever Grade 1 title,” said Thangaraj.

His opposite number Tauqeer Malik said: “After our return to form at Rubislaw last week against champions Aberdeen Grammar, we will be fired up for this big top of the table encounter.”

The most intriguing game in the top division is at Groats Road between unbeaten Knight Riders and their own second team who have made such a big impression in their first season in Grade 1.

Captain Pehlaj Teneti promised his first team would not take things easy and said: “Our target is to stay unbeaten. It’s one game at a time.”

Knight Riders are joint top of the league and unlikely to slip up in their quest to bring the title to Hazlehead, although the form of their opponents is quite remarkable, including exciting wins against Bon Accord and Aberdeen Grammar.

Elsewhere in the division last season’s champions Aberdeen Grammar will be bidding to break their duck at home to fellow strugglers Mannofield.

Gordonians host an improved Inverurie and Cults entertain Master Blasters Aberdeen at Allan Park.

In Grade 2, league leaders Fraserbugh are at the Burnett Park where they can expect a test of their promotion credentials from Banchory.

In Grade 3, Methlick’s trip to Dunecht will hold no fears for the only unbeaten team in the division against a side who have yet to win a game. Methlick will also be on a high after their enthralling win at Huntly last week when they ended the home side’s unbeaten run, putting themselves in pole position for promotion.