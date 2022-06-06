Red-hot amateur record puts boxer Adian Williamson on track for professional success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Red-hot amateur record puts boxer Adian Williamson on track for professional success

By Paul Chalk
June 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Inverness City ABC boxers (from left): Adian Williamson, George Stewart and Calum Turnbull with head coach Laurie Redfern.
Inverness City ABC boxers (from left): Adian Williamson, George Stewart and Calum Turnbull with head coach Laurie Redfern.

Boxer Adian Williamson believes his record as a formidable amateur puts him on course to rattle opponents in the professional ranks.

Williamson, 18, is a hot talent within Inverness City ABC, and is gearing up for the club’s second pro show of the year at the Drumossie Hotel on June 24.

And he aims to follow on from his scorching debut win. He impressively defeated opponent Jahfieus Faure, with a third-round stoppage and, supported by Redfern and boss Stevie McGuire, he’s determined to kick on.

The rising talent from Alness, who has a gold medal from the international Box Cup in Cyprus, was far more used to winning than losing before turning pro.

He said: “In the amateurs, I had 30 fights and only lost three. I fought in Cyprus, Portugal and trained all over the world as well as having plenty of competitions all over the place, so it was good for me.

“I felt this was the right time for me to make a statement and move into the professional ranks to see how far I could go.”

Alness backing boosts Williamson

Williamson was roared on by a strong following who had travelled from his home town on his professional bow, making for a memorable night last time out.

He said: “It was a great experience. For a debut, the crowd were really loud – it was amazing, the audience was really good.

“There was a rake of people there from Alness and it definitely good for them to see a local boy in the professional ranks doing what I did.

Adian Williamson, left, taking on Jahfieus Faure.

“It was a stoppage in the third round, so I can’t grumble about that.”

On track for second pro contest

Big-punching Williamson, who described his style as “aggressive and ferocious”, is shaping up well for the fast-approaching show.

He added: “I’m happy with my preparations right now. I am running all the time, training every day and my weight is fine, so it’s all going to plan.”

Williamson and club-mate George Stewart will be going all out for their second successive pro wins, while Calum Turnbull is after his third straight victory, having followed on his Drumossie debut on the same night with a win in Glenrothes.

For more information or to buy tickets, call Laurie Redfern on 07919 670851.

