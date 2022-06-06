Red-hot amateur record puts boxer Adian Williamson on track for professional success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boxer Adian Williamson believes his record as a formidable amateur puts him on course to rattle opponents in the professional ranks.

Williamson, 18, is a hot talent within Inverness City ABC, and is gearing up for the club’s second pro show of the year at the Drumossie Hotel on June 24.

And he aims to follow on from his scorching debut win. He impressively defeated opponent Jahfieus Faure, with a third-round stoppage and, supported by Redfern and boss Stevie McGuire, he’s determined to kick on.

The rising talent from Alness, who has a gold medal from the international Box Cup in Cyprus, was far more used to winning than losing before turning pro.

He said: “In the amateurs, I had 30 fights and only lost three. I fought in Cyprus, Portugal and trained all over the world as well as having plenty of competitions all over the place, so it was good for me.

“I felt this was the right time for me to make a statement and move into the professional ranks to see how far I could go.”

Alness backing boosts Williamson

Williamson was roared on by a strong following who had travelled from his home town on his professional bow, making for a memorable night last time out.

He said: “It was a great experience. For a debut, the crowd were really loud – it was amazing, the audience was really good.

“There was a rake of people there from Alness and it definitely good for them to see a local boy in the professional ranks doing what I did.

“It was a stoppage in the third round, so I can’t grumble about that.”

On track for second pro contest

Big-punching Williamson, who described his style as “aggressive and ferocious”, is shaping up well for the fast-approaching show.

He added: “I’m happy with my preparations right now. I am running all the time, training every day and my weight is fine, so it’s all going to plan.”

Williamson and club-mate George Stewart will be going all out for their second successive pro wins, while Calum Turnbull is after his third straight victory, having followed on his Drumossie debut on the same night with a win in Glenrothes.

For more information or to buy tickets, call Laurie Redfern on 07919 670851.