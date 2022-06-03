Aberdonian Kyle Coetzer steps down as Scotland cricket captain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland cricket captain Kyle Coetzer is to step down.

The 38-year-old Aberdonian will relinquish his role as skipper of the Saltires following today’s World Cup League 2 fixture against the United Arab Emirates in Texas.

The clash with the UAE will be Coetzer’s 110th game as captain and his 214th for Scotland. He is the country’s record scorer in One-Day Internationals and has led Scotland to more wins than any other captain.

During his tenure the opening batter, who started his career at Stoneywood-Dyce, led the Scots to the Super 12 stage of last year’s T20 World Cup and was named ICC associate cricketer of the decade in 2020.

Coetzer intends to carry on playing and said: “I have thought long and hard about my decision to step down as captain of the Scotland men’s side and have decided this test against the UAE will be my last at the helm.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to lead this group through various stages in our growth and development and captain my country and I will look back on the time with such fondness.

“I’m extremely proud of where we have got to and I’m even more excited with where this team can go to under its next leader.

“It’s been fantastic to see how the players are managing themselves on the field recently and to effectively have more than one leader out there has been a really positive and encouraging sign for me.

‘I’m so grateful’

“It was this that made me feel it was the right time to share my decision and step down.

“I’m so grateful to have been able to impact this group of players and help Scotland through this phase of cricket that I’ve been involved in.

“I’ve certainly given it my all and I hope the players and fans also feel it’s been a positive experience. Although part of me is sad to be stepping down, I’m happy with where the team currently sits and I’m full of anticipation about what’s to come next for us all.

“My biggest driving force over years has been to help the team have everything they need and lead them in every way I can.

“Moving forward I have no desire to stop playing and will be giving everything I have to my fellow players and the next captain – going out and scoring as many runs as I possibly can for Scotland remains the focus.

“We have one more game in the USA and I plan to get my head down and try to enjoy the occasion.

“We’ve still got points to pick up in the next couple of series and heading towards the World Cup qualifier, we want to ensure we achieve automatic qualification for the qualifying tournament, which is a real motivation for me.

“I’m extremely proud and thankful for all the efforts of my teammates and everyone who has helped me along the way. It’s been a great journey so far and there’s going to be some more exciting cricket to play yet.”