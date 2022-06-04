Highland Disability Swim Team become Scottish champions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Disability Swim Team are the new Scottish champions, winning the trophy in home waters in Inverness.

It was the first time that the Highland team have won the Scottish Disability Sport (SDS) Championships, a competition for senior swimmers with a learning disability.

They stormed the competition with an impressive haul of with 22 gold medals, 12 silver and nine bronze.

This year’s competition, which was the first since 2019 due to Covid-19, marked the 49th anniversary of the championships.

The inaugural tournament was held in Glenrothes in 1970, while Inverness first held the championships in 2017, before hosting again this year.

Some days are just great @InverLeisure hosted @SDS_sport Swimming Champs yesterday Highland Disability Swim Team became Scottish Team Champions for the first time, and l got to present the trophy😊@HLHsocial @ActiveScotGov @CommLeisureUK @ObsSportScot @sportscotland @MareeToddMSP pic.twitter.com/CHAbHL3Pu1 — Steve Walsh OBE – Chief Exec High Life Highland (@hlhceo) May 29, 2022