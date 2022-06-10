Cricket: Ailsa Lister hoping to keep up impressive run of form in debut season with Northern Lights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket: Ailsa Lister hoping to keep up impressive run of form in debut season with Northern Lights

By Sophie Goodwin
June 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ailsa Lister.

Ailsa Lister is hoping Northern Lights can make it four wins from four when they travel to face West of Scotland Women on Sunday.

The Aberdeen-side have won their first three matches of the Women’s Premier League season against Grange, Watsonians and RH Corstorphine.

Northern Lights, who were only founded last year, have dominated each game, beating Grange by 275 runs, Watsonians by 258 runs, and RH Corstorphine by 222 runs.

In their next game, they travel to Glasgow to face West of Scotland, who Lister reckons will prove to be a tougher match than their previous opponents with the Partick side having won two of their three games.

However, the Northern Lights wicketkeeper, who hails from Huntly, reckons her side are more than capable of continuing their impressive run of form.

Lister said: “It all depends on the toss, whether we bat or bowl first.

“We’ve managed to bat first every game and build up a pretty good foundation that means it’s a lot easier to bowl knowing you’re defending such a high total.

“West of Scotland will definitely be a tougher game, but we will be looking to keep up the good run of form with the bat.

“They have a couple of girls who play for Scotland and have been performing well, so it’ll be tough.

“We’re hoping to come out on top, we have just as good a chance, but I think they will challenge us a little bit more.”

A ‘surreal’ start to the season

This year will be Lister’s first full season playing Women’s Premier League cricket, having only played in the odd game last term.

She has got off to a flying start, hitting centuries in the last two clashes at Mannofield against Watsonians and RHC.

Lister believes playing alongside some of Northern Lights’ most experienced players, who have also hit centuries this season, has helped her settle in to the new squad.

She said: “It’s pretty surreal to be honest. I didn’t expect it really because this is my first year in the WPL.

“To be supported by players like Megan (McColl) and Becky (Glen), who have been outstanding, it’s been really good.

“It has helped build up my confidence, and getting more practice time in the middle is always helpful.”

Ailsa Lister in action for Stoneywood-Dyce.

The young Scotland international also plays for Stoneywood-Dyce, having made her debut in 2017 when she was only 13 years old.

Lister has already turned out for their second-string this season, and believes that playing men and women’s cricket will help her develop into an even better player.

She said: “I had a part-time job but finished that a couple of weeks ago purely so I could play cricket all summer.

“I want to get as much training in and play as many games as I can just so I can become a better player all round.

“For the last few years, I’ve been playing men’s cricket. Stoneywood-Dyce have always been so supportive.

“To now be able to come in and play women’s cricket and get more of the scores that I want, it has been really positive.

“Having a women’s team up in the north is really good. It’s only going to help develop the game as a whole.”

