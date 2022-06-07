Injury blow for Stoneywood Dyce as captain Jamie King ruled out for at least a month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoneywood Dyce’s prospects of a high finish in the Eastern Premier were dealt a potentially damaging blow after their captain Jamie King was ruled out of action for at least a month.

King, 26, suffered a hip injury in their Scottish Cup tie with Forfarshire on Sunday.

King has been a key player in the People’s Park side’s rise to joint leaders in the top flight, regularly taking wickets, while scoring runs from the lower end of the batting order, but just as crucially his enthusiastic leadership has been a key factor in winning four out five games to date.

The Aberdonian remains upbeat despite having to go to hospital after being injured in the Forfarshire game.

He said: “I just played forward to a ball when I felt that I had been kicked, and something popped in my hip.

“I was unable to walk and ended up in ARI. Apparently I have a grade two tear in a ligament around my hip.

“In my absence Ewan Davidson will captain the side. He is maturing all the time, as are a number of players who are regularly stepping up to the first team.

“If we are to be a top team, we need to be able to adjust to all circumstances.”

Stand-in skipper ready for the challenge in King’s absence

Stand-in captain Davidson, 20, acknowledged the charismatic King would be a big miss to the team.

He said: “Of course a player of Jamie’s calibre will be missed but we have already coped with injuries to key players this season.

“Such is the spirt in the side at the moment that we will rise to the occasion, and in adversity will cope again.

“I am looking forward to the challenge captaincy brings.”

Stoneywood-Dyce have a vital clash in Edinburgh on Saturday when they meet third-placed RH Corstorphine and are likely to be without the services of Garreth Wolmarrans who has an injured back as well as King.

But they will be boosted by the all-round form of South African Du Preez Stander who made all the difference with his unbeaten half century and accurate bowling in the win over Stewart’s Melville last weekend.