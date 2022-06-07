Injury blow for Stoneywood Dyce as captain Jamie King ruled out for at least a month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Injury blow for Stoneywood Dyce as captain Jamie King ruled out for at least a month

By Jack Nixon
June 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Stoneywood Dyce captain Jamie King
Stoneywood Dyce captain Jamie King.

Stoneywood Dyce’s prospects of a high finish in the Eastern Premier were dealt a potentially damaging blow after their captain Jamie King was ruled out of action for at least a month.

King, 26, suffered a hip injury in their Scottish Cup tie with Forfarshire on Sunday.

King has been a key player in the People’s Park side’s rise to joint leaders in the top flight, regularly taking wickets, while scoring runs from the lower end of the batting order, but just as crucially his enthusiastic leadership has been a key factor in winning four out five games to date.

The Aberdonian remains upbeat despite having to go to hospital after being injured in the Forfarshire game.

He said: “I just played forward to a ball when I felt that I had been kicked, and something popped in my hip.

“I was unable to walk and ended up in ARI. Apparently I have a grade two tear in a ligament around my hip.

“In my absence Ewan Davidson will captain the side. He is maturing all the time, as are a number of players who are regularly stepping up to the first team.

“If we are to be a top team, we need to be able to adjust to all circumstances.”

Stand-in skipper ready for the challenge in King’s absence

Stand-in captain Davidson, 20, acknowledged the charismatic King would be a big miss to the team.

He said: “Of course a player of Jamie’s calibre will be missed but we have already coped with injuries to key players this season.

“Such is the spirt in the side at the moment that we will rise to the occasion, and in adversity will cope again.

“I am looking forward to the challenge captaincy brings.”

Stoneywood-Dyce have a vital clash in Edinburgh on Saturday when they meet third-placed RH Corstorphine and are likely to be without the services of Garreth Wolmarrans who has an injured back as well as King.

But they will be boosted by the all-round form of South African Du Preez Stander who made all the difference with his unbeaten half century and accurate bowling in the win over Stewart’s Melville last weekend.

