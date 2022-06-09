Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie thrilled with Commonwealth Games selection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie thrilled with Commonwealth Games selection

By Jamie Durent
June 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 9, 2022, 3:58 pm
Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie, who has been selected for the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland
Aberdeen rhythmic gymnast Louise Christie still has to pinch herself that she will be going to the Commonwealth Games.

Christie was named among the seven athletes chosen by Team Scotland to represent them at the Games in Birmingham this summer.

Like most athletes she has known for a while that her place had been secured, however she had to hold off telling too many people until the official squad announcement was made.

She started gymnastics at the age of five and is a member of Beacon Rhythmic Gymnastics in Bucksburn. She is also in the fourth year of studying an applied sport and exercise science degree at Robert Gordon University.

Christie attended the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and feels honoured to be pulling on Scotland colours this summer.

“I still can’t believe it – it hasn’t really sunk in,” she said. “I’ve known for a little bit but it was hard to keep a secret. Now everyone knows, it’s like I’ve found out again that I’m going.

Aberdeen rhythmic gymnast Louise Christie
“I was told over the phone by Jamie Bowie (gymnastics coach), at the end of May, to say I’d got a spot and would be going.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to go to the Commonwealth Games. The selection journey was really difficult for this year, so to know I’m going is crazy.

“It’s come round quickly and this year has been full-on with international competitions and selection events.

“I’ve always watched big sporting events like the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games and in 2014 I went to Glasgow. That showed me I really wanted to go to the Games myself.

“We went to the rhythmic gymnastics but hockey and squash as well. The atmosphere in Glasgow was amazing and I think it’ll be just as good in Birmingham.”

Christie, who picked up three medals at the British Championships, faces a busy run-in to the Games. She competes in the Scottish Championships this weekend and then heads to Tel Aviv, Israel, for the Europeans.

“I quite like it being full-on,” added Christie. “You get into the swing of things with competitions whereas if they’re spaced out a lot, I feel I get more nervous. It’s nice to go straight from one thing to the next.”

The rhythmic gymnastics will take place at Arena Birmingham between August 4-6 and comprise four events: hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon.

