Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie thrilled with Commonwealth Games selection

Aberdeen rhythmic gymnast Louise Christie still has to pinch herself that she will be going to the Commonwealth Games.

Christie was named among the seven athletes chosen by Team Scotland to represent them at the Games in Birmingham this summer.

Like most athletes she has known for a while that her place had been secured, however she had to hold off telling too many people until the official squad announcement was made.

She started gymnastics at the age of five and is a member of Beacon Rhythmic Gymnastics in Bucksburn. She is also in the fourth year of studying an applied sport and exercise science degree at Robert Gordon University.

Christie attended the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and feels honoured to be pulling on Scotland colours this summer.

“I still can’t believe it – it hasn’t really sunk in,” she said. “I’ve known for a little bit but it was hard to keep a secret. Now everyone knows, it’s like I’ve found out again that I’m going.

“I was told over the phone by Jamie Bowie (gymnastics coach), at the end of May, to say I’d got a spot and would be going.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to go to the Commonwealth Games. The selection journey was really difficult for this year, so to know I’m going is crazy.

“It’s come round quickly and this year has been full-on with international competitions and selection events.

“I’ve always watched big sporting events like the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games and in 2014 I went to Glasgow. That showed me I really wanted to go to the Games myself.

“We went to the rhythmic gymnastics but hockey and squash as well. The atmosphere in Glasgow was amazing and I think it’ll be just as good in Birmingham.”

Christie, who picked up three medals at the British Championships, faces a busy run-in to the Games. She competes in the Scottish Championships this weekend and then heads to Tel Aviv, Israel, for the Europeans.

“I quite like it being full-on,” added Christie. “You get into the swing of things with competitions whereas if they’re spaced out a lot, I feel I get more nervous. It’s nice to go straight from one thing to the next.”

The rhythmic gymnastics will take place at Arena Birmingham between August 4-6 and comprise four events: hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon.