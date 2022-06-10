Stoneywood Dyce seamer David Kidd happy to fight for place in the first team after injury lay-off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Seam-bowler David Kidd is happy he has had to fight for his place back in what is a buoyant Stoneywood Dyce side.

Kidd suffered a patellar-tendon injury towards the end of the 2021 season and had to play through it, due to a lack of options in the squad.

It pushed his rehab back a little and he began this campaign playing for Stoneywood Dyce seconds, while the first-string have been keeping pace at the top of the Eastern Premier Division.

Kidd made his return in the 36-run win over Stewart’s Melville last weekend, which has the People’s Park side level on points with Heriot’s at the top of the league.

He contributed with two-for-17 from his six overs and was more than happy to bide his time to make a comeback.

‘Lead by example’

“I’d partially torn my patellar tendon which needed quite a bit of rehab over the winter,” said Kidd. “It was at the tail-end of last season and we didn’t have the depth we have now in our bowling unit, so I had no choice but to keep playing and that added damage to it.

“It’s frustrating but it was something I was happy to do. I’m excited now to be back for what’s left of the season.

“I spent the first couple of weeks finishing my rehab in the twos and because the bowling unit was playing so well, it didn’t make sense to drop anyone.

“I’m also club captain and at Stoneywood Dyce, the selection policy we have is that everyone has to earn their place. Everyone is aware that if they’re not performing and someone else is, they will give up that spot.

“To lead by example and take my spot back from performances on the field is a nice way to do it.”

Stoneywood Dyce are on the road this weekend against RH Corstorphine, the team sitting just below them in the table.

They will be without team captain Jamie King, who injured a hip in the Scottish Cup tie against Forfarshire on Sunday and will miss at least the next month.

“He’s a fantastic player and has the experience of playing a level above with the Caley Highlanders,” added Kidd. “We will miss him but I’m confident collectively we can make up for his loss until he’s back in the team.

“The team are playing for each other and guys love seeing each others’ success. Sitting where we are, you can’t help but be proud.”

Gordonians aim to derail Meigle

Meanwhile, in the North-East Championship Mayank Bhandari is backing his side to take the scalp of Meigle, despite his absence.

The Countesswells captain misses the trip to Victory Park due to work commitments, with Aman Arora skippering the side.

Gordonians have won three of their four league fixtures to sit third in the table, but Meigle are above them having won four out of four.

Bhandari said: “Aman will captain and Chamila Perera will be replacing me, he’s a very good addition because of his bowling and batting.

“We have a core of three or four senior players in the team and if I’m not there I know they’ll manage the team fine.

“Aman was captain before me so he knows what it’s all about. What also helps us is that we have three teams playing so we’ve always got players who can step in.

“It’s always good to have options and that’s the advantage of having a couple of teams playing in the grades is that these guys can step up.

“Meigle are a top team and they are probably favourites for promotion and it would be great to win against them.”

Elsewhere, leaders Aberdeenshire aim to make it six victories from six against Forfarshire 2nds at Forthill.

Sixth-placed Huntly welcome Perth Doo’cat (fourth) to Castle Park and Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds will hope to secure their first win when Freuchie visit People’s Park.