International cricket to return to Mannofield in August

By Callum Law
June 8, 2022, 12:20 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 4:50 pm
George Munsey in action for Scotland against Oman in 2019, the last time internationals were played at Mannofield
The Scotland men’s cricket team will return to Mannofield for the first time since 2019.

The Saltires will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States of America (USA) in Cricket World Cup League 2 matches between August 10 and 17.

Mannofield, the home of Aberdeenshire CC, last hosted internationals three years ago when Oman and Papua New Guinea were Scotland’s opposition.

Aberdeenshire president Willie Donald said: “The arrival of two strong teams from the USA and UAE will provide excellent opposition to our equally strong Scotland squad.

“We expect great interest in the six one-day internationals given Aberdeen’s long and deep relationships with both the USA and UAE.

“With all three teams fighting for qualification for the 2023 World Cup, we expect fireworks on the field.”

Finishing in the top three in World Cup League 2 will secure a place at the 2023 World Cup qualifier for the Scots.

The Saltires are also set to appoint a new captain after Aberdonian Kyle Coetzer stepped down last week.

Fixtures (all start times 11am)

  • Wednesday 10th August – Scotland v UAE
  • Thursday 11th August – UAE v USA
  • Saturday 13th August – Scotland v USA
  • Sunday 14th August- Scotland v UAE
  • Monday 15th August – UAE v USA
  • Wednesday 17th August – Scotland v USA

