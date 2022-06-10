Cricket: Crescent refuse to underestimate struggling Aberdeen Grammar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Crescent refuse to underestimate struggling Aberdeen Grammar

By Jack Nixon
June 10, 2022, 6:00 am
A cricket ball on cricket pitch.
Crescent take on Aberdeen Grammar on Saturday.

Crescent can effectively end Aberdeen Grammar’s chances of successfully defending their Grade 1 title tomorrow by handing the Rubislaw side their sixth defeat in a row in the process.

Nathan Thangaraj, the Crescent captain, was reluctant to write off the struggling champions.

He said: “We may at different ends of the league but it would be foolish to write off Grammar who despite their position have quality players throughout their team.

“We’ll just do our utmost to stay unbeaten. We are content enjoying our cricket.

“If it brings wins that’s great, but we’ll assess our title prospects at the halfway point of the season in July.”

Joint leaders Knight Riders are away to Mannofield and will be equally cautious against a team who on their day are capable of beating anyone in the division.

Bon Accord will regroup at the Links after their narrow but expensive loss to Crescent last week, knowing they cannot afford to lose to Gordonians at home, if they are to keep in touch with the top two.

Masters Blasters Aberdeen take on 2nd Knight Riders who produced a good performance against their own first team last week.

International cricket to return to Mannofield in August

The in and out form of Inverurie makes it difficult to predict the outcome of their clash with Cults at Allan Park, especially as a defeat would leave either side too near the relegation area for comfort.

In Grade 2, the pick of the day looks to be the meeting of Grampian and Banchory, particularly after the Burnett Park side handed Fraserbugh a first defeat of the season last week, albeit by the narrowest of last ball wins.

In Grade 3, league leaders Methlick will be keen to extend their narrow advantage at the expense of their second team at Lairds, while second place Huntly will hope to close the gap with a win at Stonehaven.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]