Cricket: Crescent refuse to underestimate struggling Aberdeen Grammar

Crescent can effectively end Aberdeen Grammar’s chances of successfully defending their Grade 1 title tomorrow by handing the Rubislaw side their sixth defeat in a row in the process.

Nathan Thangaraj, the Crescent captain, was reluctant to write off the struggling champions.

He said: “We may at different ends of the league but it would be foolish to write off Grammar who despite their position have quality players throughout their team.

“We’ll just do our utmost to stay unbeaten. We are content enjoying our cricket.

“If it brings wins that’s great, but we’ll assess our title prospects at the halfway point of the season in July.”

Joint leaders Knight Riders are away to Mannofield and will be equally cautious against a team who on their day are capable of beating anyone in the division.

Bon Accord will regroup at the Links after their narrow but expensive loss to Crescent last week, knowing they cannot afford to lose to Gordonians at home, if they are to keep in touch with the top two.

Masters Blasters Aberdeen take on 2nd Knight Riders who produced a good performance against their own first team last week.

The in and out form of Inverurie makes it difficult to predict the outcome of their clash with Cults at Allan Park, especially as a defeat would leave either side too near the relegation area for comfort.

In Grade 2, the pick of the day looks to be the meeting of Grampian and Banchory, particularly after the Burnett Park side handed Fraserbugh a first defeat of the season last week, albeit by the narrowest of last ball wins.

In Grade 3, league leaders Methlick will be keen to extend their narrow advantage at the expense of their second team at Lairds, while second place Huntly will hope to close the gap with a win at Stonehaven.