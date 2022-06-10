Turriff netball star Claire Maxwell excited to lead Team Scotland once again at the Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Turriff netball star Claire Maxwell excited to lead Team Scotland once again at the Commonwealth Games

By Jamie Durent
June 10, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 10, 2022, 12:12 pm
Team Scotland netball captain Claire Maxwell. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (12976967h)
Team Scotland netball captain Claire Maxwell. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock

Retaining her spot as Team Scotland captain for the Commonwealth Games is an honour for netball star Claire Maxwell.

The Turriff athlete is heading to her third Games in Birmingham this summer and will once again lead from the front for Scotland.

It caps a brilliant return to the sport for Maxwell, who gave birth to daughter Lucy last year and will have her in the stands supporting.

Team Scotland are under the stewardship of coach Tamsin Greenway, who took over just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit at the start of 2020. They will face world number ones Australia in their game in Birmingham, with their other pool opponents being Jamaica, Wales, South Africa and Barbados.

The squad announcement on Wednesday kick-started the countdown to the Games and it is something Maxwell is excited to be part of.

Claire Maxwell of the Scottish Thistles during the Netball Test match between Scottish Thistles and Barbados Bajan Gems at Emirates Arena. Photo by Colin Poultney/ProSports/Shutterstock.
Claire Maxwell of the Scottish Thistles during the Netball Test match between Scottish Thistles and Barbados Bajan Gems at Emirates Arena. Photo by Colin Poultney/ProSports/Shutterstock

“I honestly love the Commonwealth Games – they are my favourite memories of my career to date,” said Maxwell. “It’s a special event so it does mean a lot.

“We can’t be part of Team GB because we’re not an Olympic sport, so to be part of Team Scotland it’s almost a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I’m so honoured to be captain. We’re under a new coach and we’ve got a new squad – I think there’s seven girls at their first Commonwealth Games this time around.

“We’re an ambitious group and I’m really glad to be given the nod to lead the squad, to hopefully achieve our goals.”

Maxwell was part of the squads which finished ninth in Glasgow in 2014 and on the Gold Coast four years ago.

Joining her in the 12-strong team will be Orkney’s Sarah MacPhail, who is a club team-mate with Strathclyde Sirens.

“We had the World Cup in 2019 in Liverpool and it was amazing, the amount of support we had,” added Maxwell.

“I know a lot of the girls have got friends and family travelling down and we’ve got netball fans also making their way down to Birmingham.

“We’re really excited to have it so close to home and it will create a great buzz. Netball is so popular now in this country and I think we’re one of the fastest-selling sports in the Commonwealth Games, in terms of ticketing.

“We’ve got a lot of exciting players in our squad and this next period is all about the Commonwealth Games. Every day matters. It’s an exciting opportunity to go as a new team and play to the best of our abilities.”

