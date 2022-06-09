World Cup of Darts: Scotland to start title defence against Hong Kong as Huntly thrower John Henderson and world champion Peter Wright pair up again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland and Huntly arrowsmith John Henderson will start the defence of their World Cup of Darts title against Hong Kong.

Henderson and two-time world champions Peter Wright were victorious in Jena last year and will team up again in Frankfurt to defend their title.

Their opening rubber will be against the Hong Kong pair of Lok Yin Lee and Ho Tung Ching in the opening round, which gets underway on June 16.

Should they emerge victorious then they will play the winner of the first-round tie between Portugal, including 2020 Grand Slam of Darts champion Jose de Sousa, and Italy.

A potential tie awaits against England and their pairing of Michael Smith and James Wade, if they beat Czech Republic and the winner of Hungary against Latvia.

The draw for the 2022 @CazooUK World Cup of Darts, taking place in Frankfurt from June 16-19. It means more when national pride is on the line… Full details 👉 https://t.co/Wc8UzMAbJu pic.twitter.com/PR3QjnXP9n — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 9, 2022

Number two seeds Wales, the winners in 2020, are in the bottom half of the draw, with Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price starting against the Philippines.

Dutch darts legend Michael van Gerwen will miss the tournament due to arm surgery, meaning Danny Noppert and Dirk van Duijvenbode will be the Netherlands pair.

Henderson was a replacement for Gary Anderson last year but played a key role in Scotland winning the World Cup for the second time.

Scotland came through relatively unscathed in their early ties against China and Poland, before Henderson hit the winning double to see off the Dutch in the last eight.

He then knocked off reigning world champion Price in the singles rubber of the semis and while Clayton beat Wright, Henderson was clutch again in the pairs to secure a final berth.

Mensur Suljovic defeat him in their head-to-head in the final but Wright then stepped up to see the Scots over the line.