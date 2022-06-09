World Cup of Darts: Scotland to start title defence against Hong Kong as Huntly thrower John Henderson and world champion Peter Wright pair up again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

World Cup of Darts: Scotland to start title defence against Hong Kong as Huntly thrower John Henderson and world champion Peter Wright pair up again

By Jamie Durent
June 9, 2022, 3:10 pm
Scotland's World Cup of Darts winner John Henderson. Picture by Jason Hedges
Scotland's World Cup of Darts winner John Henderson. Picture by Jason Hedges

Scotland and Huntly arrowsmith John Henderson will start the defence of their World Cup of Darts title against Hong Kong.

Henderson and two-time world champions Peter Wright were victorious in Jena last year and will team up again in Frankfurt to defend their title.

Their opening rubber will be against the Hong Kong pair of Lok Yin Lee and Ho Tung Ching in the opening round, which gets underway on June 16.

Should they emerge victorious then they will play the winner of the first-round tie between Portugal, including 2020 Grand Slam of Darts champion Jose de Sousa, and Italy.

A potential tie awaits against England and their pairing of Michael Smith and James Wade, if they beat Czech Republic and the winner of Hungary against Latvia.

Number two seeds Wales, the winners in 2020, are in the bottom half of the draw, with Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price starting against the Philippines.

Dutch darts legend Michael van Gerwen will miss the tournament due to arm surgery, meaning Danny Noppert and Dirk van Duijvenbode will be the Netherlands pair.

Henderson was a replacement for Gary Anderson last year but played a key role in Scotland winning the World Cup for the second time.

Scotland came through relatively unscathed in their early ties against China and Poland, before Henderson hit the winning double to see off the Dutch in the last eight.

He then knocked off reigning world champion Price in the singles rubber of the semis and while Clayton beat Wright, Henderson was clutch again in the pairs to secure a final berth.

Mensur Suljovic defeat him in their head-to-head in the final but Wright then stepped up to see the Scots over the line.

 

John Henderson: The Highlander’s amazing journey to become World Cup winner

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]