Cricket: Stoneywood Dyce’s fine run halted by RH Corstorphine; Aberdeenshire lose unbeaten record

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoneywood Dyce’s remarkable run of form in the Eastern Premier which had taken them to the top of the league six weeks into the season came to an abrupt end against RH Corstorphine in Edinburgh.

The People’s Park side had no answer to the all-round skills of their opponents who now take their place in the top Scottish league.

Stand-in captain Ewan Davidson in his first game in charge of the Eastern Premier side since Jamie King injured a hip, acknowledged his side had endured an off day, but vowed to learn from the nine wicket defeat in which his team were bowled out for 109.

He said: “For the first time this season none of our batsmen put their hand up and went on to make a match-winning score.

“In fairness Jan Stander and Jack Lambley enjoyed knocks of 35 and 38 but 109 was never going to be a good enough against a side of the calibre of Corstorphine but there’s no point dwelling on the day.

“We now need to move on and prepare for the visit of leaders Heriots next week.

“They are a class act but we’ll be ready for them.

“Hopefully we will have Garreth Wolmarrans and Lennard Bester back for this challenge.”

After losing the toss and being asked to bat, the visitors looked to be heading for a reasonable total at 63 for the loss of only the wicket of opener George Ninan, but the loss of three quick wickets left them precariously positioned especially when they lost a determined Stander.

Despite a valiant innings of 38 from teenager Lambley, the Aberdeen slid to their lowest total of the season, mainly due to the quality bowling of Caleb Whitefoord who was nigh on unplayable, ending the afternoon with the impressive figures of six for 32 from nine overs.

Faced with such a small target RH Corstorphine cruised to victory, led by Liam Naylor who plundered 72 not out from 36 balls.

The only success enjoyed by the visitors, fell to the reliable Jon Grant who bowled opener Brandon James for three.

But if Stoneywood Dyce had an off day, it was an equally bad day for north-east teams in the NE Championship.

Aberdeenshire lost their unbeaten record at Forfarshire failing to hunt down the 217 set by the hosts, falling 44 runs short of the target.

Gordonians were comprehensively beaten by eight wickets at Meigle, the new league leaders, and 2nd Stoneywood Dyce were thrashed by 219 runs at Freuchie.

The only North East team to win were Huntly who eased to a comfortable five wicket victory at home to Perth Doocot in which home captain Jack Mitchell spun his side to victory, taking five for 27, as the visitors collapsed to 113 all out.

Huntly cruised home on the back of an unbeaten 57 from their overseas amateur Sam Cuconits, leaving Mitchell to reflect on what have been.

“Had we made a better start to the season we would have been right up there, but as it is we are not entirely out of it in fifth place,” said Mitchell.

Shire have an immediate opportunity to bounce back on Saturday when they host Meigle at Mannofield.

Gordonians who were bowled out for only 175, entertain second placed Freuchie, giving them another bite at the cherry.

“We underperformed today, but can make up against Freuchie,” said stand-in captain Aman Arora who was the exception, top scoring with 41.

In the Grade 1 game of the day joint leaders Crescent shared a run fest at Rubislaw where defending champions Aberdeen Grammar pushed them all the way, falling 34 short of the massive 283 set by Crescent.

“It was a great contest. We just held on but at one point the heroics of George Gill threatened to see them home but luckily we got him on 83,”said Crescent captain Nathan Thangaraj whose unbeaten 119 was the rock on which the home side perished.

Joint leaders Knight Riders kept the pressure on, easing to a six wicket win after bowling out Mannofield for 89.

Captain Pehlaj Tenneti top scored for the winners with 33, while Bon Accord kept the two leaders in their sights after a convincing nine wicket win at the expense of Gordonians.

Fazal Awan was the Bons star man, scoring exactly 100 of his side’s reply of 136.