Aviemore rider Ellie Stone out to soak up Commonwealth Games experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Aviemore rider Ellie Stone out to soak up Commonwealth Games experience

By Jamie Durent
June 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 15, 2022, 12:31 pm
Aviemore rider Ellie Stone in action at the National Track Championships. Photo by Action Plus/Shutterstock (10539599d)
Aviemore rider Ellie Stone in action at the National Track Championships. Photo by Action Plus/Shutterstock (10539599d)

Aviemore cyclist Ellie Stone is keen to soak up as much experience as she can at her first Commonwealth Games.

Stone was chosen in the Team Scotland squad for the Games in Birmingham last month after just three years as an elite rider.

Her background is in athletics, where she competed for Inverness Harriers, before partaking in a UK Sport talent transfer in 2019 which highlighted track cycling as a potential option.

It is a similar route to the one fellow Scotland team-mate Lauren Bell took to join the programme. The two also attended Forres Academy together.Ellie Stone has been selected in the Team Scotland cycling squad

Ellie Stone has been selected in the Team Scotland cycling squad. Stone will be the pilot for Paralympic legend Aileen McGlynn, who has seven Paralympic medals – three gold – to her name as well as four Commonwealth ones for Scotland.

“I didn’t know as early as most people; I wasn’t selected in the first round (of picks for the Games) but I found out a week before it was announced I would be going,” she said.

“I feel sorry for everyone else – I had to try keep it in for a week and it was hard. Everyone else had to do it for weeks.

“I hadn’t given up on it. I wasn’t selected for a solo place but I saw I had this chance – it was very 50-50 as I was wondering ‘am I training for something that isn’t going to happen? Luckily it went my way.”

It has been a promising start to 2022 for Stone. She won the keirin and the 500m time-trial at the National Track Championships in March, ahead of Team Scotland colleagues Bell, Iona Moir and Lusia Steele. The trio then teamed up to finish third in the team sprint.

Scotland's Louise Haston and Aileen McGlynn compete in the Women's B&amp;VI sprint finals.
Scotland’s Louise Haston (left) and Aileen McGlynn compete in the Women’s B&VI sprint finals.

Her experience with tandem-cycling totals less than six weeks but having a crash course with a seasoned winner like McGlynn has brought her on leaps and bounds.

“She’s quite cool – she told me it was probably going to be her last Games and it’ll be my first,” added Stone.

“I started tandem with her about four weeks ago, so it’s been a first for a lot of things.

“I’ve been trying to learn everything from her and she’s so easy to ride with. I first tried tandem two weeks before I got on with her, just so I had some sort of idea what I was doing.

“I was on with my gym coach and it was so wobbly, as neither of us really had an idea how to ride. When she came on the back I was like ‘wow, we can go in a straight line!’

“It’s obvious how good she is. I appreciated it a lot more.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]