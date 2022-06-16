North and north-east swimmers and divers selected for Commonwealth Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Toni Shaw and Kara Hanlon from the Isle of Lewis are among those selected for Team Scotland’s Commonwealth Games aquatics squad.

Twenty four swimmers and seven divers have been chosen for the games in Birmingham which get underway on July 28.

The north and north-east are represented by three swimmers and one diver.

Paralympic bronze medallist Shaw, 18, will compete at her second Commonwealth Games after participating at Gold Coast in 2018.

Hanlon, who is from Stornoway, has reached her first Commonwealth Games and said: “I couldn’t be more proud to represent the Western Isles on Team Scotland, and I think I will be the first swimmer to have made the team.

“So it’s a massive achievement for me and for them and I’ll see how far I can get.

“It’s nice to know that I grew up somewhere where there was maybe less access to facilities and things, but I still made it to where I am today.

“Having missed out on selection for the Gold Coast by such a small margin, I think it makes it even sweeter.”

Inverness-born Stephen Milne will compete at his third Commonwealth Games after winning medals at Glasgow 2014 and again four years ago in Australia.

In the diving pool Aberdeen Diving Club’s Clara Kerr will make her Commonwealth Games debut.

Ally Whike, Team Scotland Aquatics Team Leader said: “I’m delighted with the make up of the Aquatics Team selected to compete for Team Scotland in Birmingham.

“With 60% (of the team) competing at the Games for the first time, there is an excellent blend of newcomers and experienced campaigners.

“The competition in Birmingham will be world class and we know that the athletes are looking forward to the challenge and will be focusing on giving their best performance of the season when it counts.”

Squad selected

The full squad selected is as follows: swimming and para-swimming: Craig Benson, Tain Bruce, Oliver Carter, Stephen Clegg, Evie Davis, Samuel Downie, Scott Gibson, Archie Goodburn, Kara Hanlon, Lucy Hope, Evan Jones, Abby Kane, Keanna MacInnes, Holly McGill, Craig McNally, Stephen Milne, Ross Murdoch, Emma Russell, Duncan Scott, Katie Shanahan, Toni Shaw, Mark Szaranek, Martyn Walton, Cassie Wild-Richards.

Diving: Ross Beattie, Cameron Gammage, James Heatly, Clara Kerr, Gemma McArthur, Angus Menmuir, Grace Reid.