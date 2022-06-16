North and north-east swimmers and divers selected for Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North and north-east swimmers and divers selected for Commonwealth Games

By Callum Law
June 16, 2022, 12:04 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 2:05 pm
Aberdeen's Toni Shaw has won a bronze medal in the S9 400m freestyle at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Toni Shaw has been selected for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Aberdeen’s Toni Shaw and Kara Hanlon from the Isle of Lewis are among those selected for Team Scotland’s Commonwealth Games aquatics squad.

Twenty four swimmers and seven divers have been chosen for the games in Birmingham which get underway on July 28.

The north and north-east are represented by three swimmers and one diver.

Paralympic bronze medallist Shaw, 18, will compete at her second Commonwealth Games after participating at Gold Coast in 2018.

Hanlon, who is from Stornoway, has reached her first Commonwealth Games and said: “I couldn’t be more proud to represent the Western Isles on Team Scotland, and I think I will be the first swimmer to have made the team.

“So it’s a massive achievement for me and for them and I’ll see how far I can get.

“It’s nice to know that I grew up somewhere where there was maybe less access to facilities and things, but I still made it to where I am today.

Kara Hanlon with her medals
Kara Hanlon will compete at the Commonwealth Games

“Having missed out on selection for the Gold Coast by such a small margin, I think it makes it even sweeter.”

Inverness-born Stephen Milne will compete at his third Commonwealth Games after winning medals at Glasgow 2014 and again four years ago in Australia.

In the diving pool Aberdeen Diving Club’s Clara Kerr will make her Commonwealth Games debut.

Ally Whike, Team Scotland Aquatics Team Leader said: “I’m delighted with the make up of the Aquatics Team selected to compete for Team Scotland in Birmingham.

“With 60% (of the team) competing at the Games for the first time, there is an excellent blend of newcomers and experienced campaigners.

“The competition in Birmingham will be world class and we know that the athletes are looking forward to the challenge and will be focusing on giving their best performance of the season when it counts.”

Squad selected

The full squad selected is as follows: swimming and para-swimming: Craig Benson, Tain Bruce, Oliver Carter, Stephen Clegg, Evie Davis, Samuel Downie, Scott Gibson, Archie Goodburn, Kara Hanlon, Lucy Hope, Evan Jones, Abby Kane, Keanna MacInnes, Holly McGill, Craig McNally, Stephen Milne, Ross Murdoch, Emma  Russell, Duncan Scott, Katie Shanahan, Toni Shaw, Mark Szaranek, Martyn Walton, Cassie Wild-Richards.

Diving: Ross Beattie, Cameron Gammage, James Heatly, Clara Kerr, Gemma McArthur, Angus Menmuir, Grace Reid.

