Ticket boost ahead of professional boxing show in Inverness

A fresh batch of tickets are sure to be snapped up ahead of Inverness City ABC’s latest professional show at the Drumossie Hotel next Friday.

Calum Turnbull will be chasing down his third straight professional victory alongside club-mate George Stewart, who is after his second successive pro win.

Adian Williamson, now training at Nairn Boxing Club, is also looking to win again after all three were victorious at the city venue in March.

Southpaw Turnbull, 22, defeated Reiss Taylor in his debut before backing it up with a powerful triumph over Luke Merrifield in Glenrothes in April.

Hot-shot Stewart, 19, saw off Lee Glover, while Alness fighter Williamson, 18, beat Jahfieus Faure.

Greater capacity leads to more tickets

With time ticking down towards the second pro show of the year for the club at the Drumossie, head coach Laurie Redfern explained there are some more tickets now available.

He said: “We have got a bit more capacity to work with, meaning we’re able to offer some more tickets.

“There’s already been a lot of interest since that fantastic night in March and the boxers are in great shape and ready to go.

“Seeing the boys go into these fights brings back a lot of memories of when I started out in these contests at their ages. They also began boxing at the age of 11. The will to win never leaves you and we’re looking for another big night next week.”

For your chance to buy tickets, contact Redfern on 07919 670851.