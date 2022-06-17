John Henderson and Peter Wright ease to victory in World Cup of Darts opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Henderson and Peter Wright ease to victory in World Cup of Darts opener

By Danny Law
June 17, 2022, 9:51 pm
John Henderson and Peter Wright are the defending champions.
Scotland’s John Henderson and Peter Wright got their World Cup defence off to a flying start with a 5-1 victory against Hong Kong in Frankfurt.

The Scots averaged 88.38 on their way to a comfortable victory to set up a second round showdown with Portugal.

Huntly arrowsmith Henderson sees no reason why the Scots can’t claim the title again.

He said: “I don’t see why not. I am playing with one of the best players in the world, if not the best player in the world at the moment.

“We are playing with pride as we are representing Scotland.

“We are here to win it, we are not just here to compete.”

John Henderson.

Despite the scoreline, world champion Wright was impressed by Hong Kong duo Lee Lok Yin and Ching Ho Tung.

He said: “The Asian tours have been on lockdown so they haven’t been able to play competition darts properly like ourselves.

“All of the Asian teams so far haven’t shown themselves up – they have been fantastic players.”

Henderson added: “They were a very dangerous team.

“You never know what to expect when you are playing against guys who you don’t really know but they could play darts.

“Pete carried me through, his experience got us there.”

