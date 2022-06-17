John Henderson and Peter Wright ease to victory in World Cup of Darts opener

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s John Henderson and Peter Wright got their World Cup defence off to a flying start with a 5-1 victory against Hong Kong in Frankfurt.

The Scots averaged 88.38 on their way to a comfortable victory to set up a second round showdown with Portugal.

Huntly arrowsmith Henderson sees no reason why the Scots can’t claim the title again.

He said: “I don’t see why not. I am playing with one of the best players in the world, if not the best player in the world at the moment.

“We are playing with pride as we are representing Scotland.

“We are here to win it, we are not just here to compete.”

Despite the scoreline, world champion Wright was impressed by Hong Kong duo Lee Lok Yin and Ching Ho Tung.

He said: “The Asian tours have been on lockdown so they haven’t been able to play competition darts properly like ourselves.

“All of the Asian teams so far haven’t shown themselves up – they have been fantastic players.”

Henderson added: “They were a very dangerous team.

“You never know what to expect when you are playing against guys who you don’t really know but they could play darts.

“Pete carried me through, his experience got us there.”