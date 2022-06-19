Inverness squash star Greg Lobban contemplated retirement during the pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Inverness squash star Greg Lobban contemplated retirement during the pandemic

By Tom Harle
June 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Greg Loban. Image by Steve Cubbins.
Greg Loban. Image by Steve Cubbins.

Greg Lobban has never been in love with squash but his idiosyncratic marriage to the sport has survived to the Commonwealth Games.

The Inverness star returns for a third medal tilt on Team Scotland having come close to quitting squash when competition was halted due to Covid-19.

The PSA World Tour is now back in full swing and the 29-year-old’s competitive juices are flowing again, just in time for Birmingham.

“I’m not someone who’s always been in love with squash and that might be a weird thing to say,” said Lobban.

“I’m in love with competing. I really struggled with not having competitions every week and something to aim for.

“I feel like I’m in a much better place now and it’s great that we’re back. The Games have come at a good time.

“It’s easy to get excited about a Commonwealth Games, isn’t it? There’s a different buzz about the place and I’m as excited as I was in 2014.”

Greg Lobban in action for Scotland against Hong Kong.

Lobban’s favourite TV show is ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ with Ant Middleton and his sporting idol is Sir Andy Murray – he is hard-wired to compete.

The pandemic-enforced pause in international play nearly drove Lobban to retirement.

“I definitely questioned [his future],” said the 29-year-old. “I’ve got a different relationship with my sport to most people, so when the competition stopped, I started looking around for what else would excite me.

“The fact the sport came back when it did was great. I thought [about retiring] a bit but it came back when I needed it.

“All athletes are wired to be competitive in anything we do. I always knew I wanted to be in intense, high-pressure situations and that comes with being competitive.

“It’s my personality and something I can’t really do anything about. Even after I retire, I’ll always strive to get better every day.”

Lobban rode the wave of a home crowd at Glasgow 2014 and finished in the last 16 of the men’s singles event.

The Edinburgh-based star has had his fair share of near misses, tearing his hamstring when two points from victory at the 2016 Chicago Open.

He was heartbroken after missing out on a doubles medal on the Gold Coast four years alongside Alan Clyne, losing the bronze medal match to English rivals.

Lobban is heading to Birmingham in fine form having won men’s silver and mixed bronze at April’s 2022 World Doubles Championships in Glasgow.

This summer, Team Scotland, supported by funding raised by National Lottery players, will comprise over 250 athletes, and having secured his place on the squad, Lobban is looking for medal success.

“I’ve soaked up the experience before and now I’m here to deliver,” he said.

“We punched above our weight by winning medals at the World Championships and those performances breed confidence heading into this summer.”

  • National Lottery players raise more than £30million a week for good causes including vital funding into sport – from grassroots to elite. Find out how your numbers make amazing happen at: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and get involved by using the hashtag: #TNLAthletes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]