Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce slip to defeat against leaders Heriots but Aberdeenshire return to winning ways

Stoneywood-Dyce’s failure to post a challenging total cost them dearly for the second consecutive week.

The People’s Park side were bowled out for 122 by Heriots, the Eastern Premier leaders, who then swept to victory by six wickets.

Stand-in captain Ewan Davidson was in no doubt of cause of the problem, following their dismissal for 109, the previous week in Edinburgh where RH Corstorphine cruised to a nine wicket win, removing the Peoples Park side from joint top in the process.

He said: “These may be the two top teams in the division but we just didn’t compete in either game.

“We’re better than this but will have to start proving it, starting next week when we travel to Edinburgh to meet Carlton, another quality outfit.”

The home side won the toss, and elected to take first use of good, flat track but were soon in trouble, losing four wickets for 26 before a stand from Garreth Wolmarrans (36) and Andrew McLaren (15) took the total to 56.

But the damage had been done and despite knocks of 15 and 19 from Lennard Beseter and George Ninan, the game was up when Wolmarrans was caught in the slips by Adrian Neill, a former Aberdeenshire player, with the score on 108 before collapsing to 122 all out.

Gavin Main, the Goldenacre opening bowler, was the most successful, taking five for 40.

Faced with such a lowly total openers Lloyd Brown and Mathew Cross raced to 51 in the sixth over before Cross, another Shire product, was dismissed by Jon Grant for 19.

This made way for another former Mannofield favourite Hayes Van der Berg who scored a controlled and unbeaten 24 to see his side home but not before he lost his captain Brown for 50 and Fraser Proud who last season played for Aberdeen Grammar.

The late burst of wicket taking by the home side was no more than a consolation, although Ninan bowled well for his two for 22, as did Grant for his two for 44.

Shire bounce back at Mannofield

In the NE Championship, Aberdeenshire roared back to form at Mannofield after their shock defeat last week to 2nd Forfarshire, handing Meigle their first defeat of the season, while replacing them at the top of the league.

Shire were without their prolific scoring captain Kenny Reid but his replacement Lewis Munro was well up for the challenge.

He took four wickets for 35, enabling Shire to bowl out the visitors for 185 and smashed 63 to help his side to victory.

He said: “We just had to win this game. I like to think we did it with a bit in hand. We are back on track to win promotion.”

Overseas amateur Dian Forrester also scored 63 for Shire, while Aayush Dasmahapatra took five for 31.

Huntly were also convincing winners and after a poor start to their campaign have surged up to third place in the division after a nine wicket win over 2nd Forfarshire who were bowled out for 83 thanks to some tidy bowling from Barry Newlands and captain Jack Mitchell who each took three wickets.

The Castle Park side then swept to victory on the back of an unbeaten 35 from Nicholas Cuconits in the company of his brother Sam who was not out 19.

“We are now in the groove and up there challenging Shire and Meigle,” said Mitchell.

Gordonians suffered a setback after being restricted to 197 for the loss of eight wickets gainst Freuchie, 48 of which was a brisk knock from Himanshu Saraswat.

Freuchie then raced to victory for the loss of only two wickets.

2nd Stoneywood-Dyce’s winless streak continued at Perth where they fell 174 runs short of Perth Doocot’s 299 for 6, crashing all out for 125 of which captain Michael Louw hit a valiant 39.

In the game of the day in Grade 1, Crescent are outright leaders after beating nearest rivals Knight Riders at Groats Road.

Their captain Nathan Thangaraj praised his batsmen who took their total to 194 for 6, although it was the captain’s innings of 71 not out which paved the way before his bowlers, led by Arun Singh’s two for 8 from eight overs, dismissed the home side for 96.

Thangaraj weighed in with three for 19 but said: “This was a solid team performance and our first ever win at Groats Road. Perhaps that’s an omen.”

In the Bon Accord Cup, Grampian will meet Siyapa in the final after Grampian beat Fraserburgh by 58 runs and Siyapa were 68-run winners against Banchory.