Wrestling: North-east’s Nicolae Cojocaru selected for Commonwealth Games

Oldmeldrum’s Nicolae Cojocaru has been selected in Team Scotland’s wrestling squad for the Commonwealth Games.

The games in Birmingham run from July 28 until August 8 with the wrestling taking place at Coventry Stadium and Indoor Arena on August 5 and 6.

Cojocaru, who has previously wrestled for Moldova and Romania, moved to Scotland in 2014 and trains at the Etko Sports Academy alongside Vio Etko who won bronze at Glasgow 2014.

Joining Cojocaru in the Scottish team are Ross Connelly, Abbie Fountain, Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio, Cameron Nicol.

Team Scotland Chef de Mission Elinor Middlemiss said: “I am really pleased for all of the wrestlers selected to represent Scotland this summer.

“This latest announcement takes our squad total to 142. It is a mix of experience and new faces, but there are some great medal contenders in this squad and I

look forward to seeing them compete on the mat in Birmingham.”