Banchory hill runner Kirsty Dickson ready for international debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Banchory hill runner Kirsty Dickson ready for international debut

By Daniel Rees
June 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 11:08 am
Kirsty Dickson, far right, with members of the Scotland hill running team.
Kirsty Dickson, far right, with members of the Scotland hill running team.

Hill runner Kirsty Dickson will make her international debut next month when she competes for Great Britain at the inaugural European Athletics Off-Road Running Championships in El Paso, Spain.

Now based in Edinburgh – where she has spent the last two years undergoing dental vocational training – Dickson previously attended Banchory Academy in Aberdeenshire, and regularly returns to her family home in Bridge of Canny, Royal Deeside.

There, she will often find herself drawn to the vast expanses of the Cairngorms, or, on an easier day, a gentler run up Banchory’s Scolty Hill.

But Dickson’s philosophy is quite unlike that of many athletes competing at an elite level.

In fact, Dickson herself would not even class herself as particularly competitive. Her approach to hill running – Dickson specialises in the uphill only category – is one which revolves around running’s social element. The times, the mileage, the international call-ups, are all secondary.

That’s not what it used to be, though, and Dickson explains her previous mindset which, at one stage, was quite destructive.

Overcoming a destructive mindset

Studying dentistry at Glasgow University, Dickson worked and trained to an unsustainable intensity. It took an invitation from a friend to go for a run up Kilpatrick Hills, just outside Glasgow, for Dickson to reimagine her approach to a sport she had started to lose touch with.

She explained: “From a young age, it’s all about grades, it’s about achieving, it’s about winning.

“Even at sport, it’s about achieving and what you can do to win. It was just that (same) mindset at university.

“I found it very hard going from achieving very highly academically, and going into a pool of high achievers where you’re just someone. For me, that was something I placed self-worth on, and running was the same.

“You are a victim of your environment, and so I found myself drawn into splits, how fast I was running, and everything that goes around it – the disordered attitude towards eating, stress, and sleep.

Banchory hillrunner Kirsty Dickson pictured fourth from left. Picture supplied by Scottish Athletics.

“At a young age, I was so impressionable and so vulnerable, and really, I wasn’t able to stand up for what made me happy, because I thought the environment I was in would know better. It was a dysfunctional relationship.”

So, what changed? Often, it takes something spontaneous to wake one up to reality, and so it was for Dickson.

Running an ‘adventure’

Although it may have seemed counterintuitive at first, it was the removal of the goal, the doing away with measuring runs by speed, time, and distance, which brought Dickson back to the root of why she ran. Winning, achieving, and performing all faded into the background.

“It just made me remember that it was nothing to do with a time, it wasn’t competitive – it was more about being in nature that was one of the most important things. As childish as it sounds, it was just about going on adventure. I just fell in love with it.

“It just became a thing that I looked forward to the most – going out to a hill. I grew so fond of exploring, and exploring on your feet is an incredible capability.”

Dickson is now running the best she ever has – not that she feels a need to prove it. Had Dickson not been selected for the European Off-Road Running Championships, which take place in the first weekend of July, very little would have changed.

“I truly believe I do what I do because I love it every single day,” she said. “Even if I was the slowest person in Scotland, I would still do this every day – it’s the best thing I do every day. (Being selected) is an incredible opportunity, but I wouldn’t say I would change anything that I’m doing. My only goal is to enjoy it every day and be healthy physically and mentally.”

Dickson will fly out from Manchester on Monday as part of a team which also includes the Caithness-born Andy Douglas. The uphill race itself, which competitors can reccy beforehand, will be the first of the championships, allowing Dickson the rest of the weekend to, as she puts it, explore on her feet. The saying many nervous runners repeat to themselves before a competition is ‘it’s just another race’ – but for nerveless Dickson, it will simply be another adventure.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]