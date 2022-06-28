‘Naturally gifted’ Inverness boxer George Stewart tipped to rise high after rousing second pro win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

‘Naturally gifted’ Inverness boxer George Stewart tipped to rise high after rousing second pro win

By Paul Chalk
June 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Inverness City ABC's George Stewart, right, celebrates his win over Birmingham's Paul Holt.
Inverness City ABC's George Stewart, right, celebrates his win over Birmingham's Paul Holt.

The raw talent of boxer George Stewart is giving him a real chance of success as a professional boxer.

That’s the view of head coach of Inverness City ABC, Laurie Redfern, who predicts a bright future for the 19-year-old.

The super featherweight hot-shot saw off Birmingham’s Paul Holt at the club’s latest pro show at the Drumossie Hotel on Friday.

It was the second such event at the venue in March and was packed to the rafters with fans lapping up the action.

Stewart, who Redfern has likened to 2002 Commonwealth Games medalist Andrew Young, followed up his win against Lee Glover with another strong performance.

Smart boxing set tone for Stewart

And Redfern explained why he had to boxer clever from the start to avoid injury and to remain in control.

He said: “George was up for it and he picked his shots immaculately.

“He got a cut in his last fight, so to avoid heads banging we wanted to keep it as long-range as possible for as long as we could.

“His opponent acknowledged him a number of times for the way he caught him. He was a southpaw, but it was no problem for George, he handled it well.

“George was taking on all the information in the corner and delivered a big performance. However, a lot of what he does in the ring comes naturally – you don’t have to tell him.

“He has always been that kind of gifted fighter. I can’t wait to see how he and the others progress.”

Alness boxer Adian Williamson, left, connects with John Spencer.                Pictures by Donald Cameron

Second straight win for Williamson

Also in the ring on Friday was talented Alness puncher Adian Williamson, 19, who impressed in his win against John Spencer (Manchester).

Featherweight Williamson has been training lately at Nairn Boxing Club and he also delivered a second pro victory to maintain his perfect start since stepping up from the amateurs.

Redfern said: “Adian boxed well and moved well and this was another good learning bout for him.

“He out-performed John Spencer and beat him reasonably comfortably, although his opponent did put up a decent fight, which is what you want.

“Adian also moved on to contest number three and is progressing really well.”

Turnbull beat replacement opponent

Inverness super bantamweight Calum Turnbull, 22, got some valuable ring time against a late substitute, who replaced an opponent ruled out with Covid.

It was green for go and the home fighter continued to show he’s going in the right direction.

Inverness City ABC boxer Calum Turnbull in action.

Redfern explained: “Calum was given a good test over six two-minute rounds against an opponent who just arrived two hours beforehand and fair play to him for that.

“This was still a good learning process for Calum because he was given a few things to think about, but I was pleased with Calum’s boxing. It went to plan in terms of his performance.

“It was a good night overall though and I’d like to thank (promoter) Stevie McGuire for putting on another hugely popular night in front of a packed audience, who gave all the boxers a great reception.

“I’d also like to thank the Drumossie Hotel. The boxers feel right at home here and we like to consider it as our home venue.”

There was also a second pro win for Glenrothes cruiserweight Nathan Levers, who is also managed by McGuire.

It is hoped the three Highland fighters and Levers will be involved in a show back at the Drumossie, which is being pencilled in for some time in October.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]