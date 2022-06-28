‘Naturally gifted’ Inverness boxer George Stewart tipped to rise high after rousing second pro win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The raw talent of boxer George Stewart is giving him a real chance of success as a professional boxer.

That’s the view of head coach of Inverness City ABC, Laurie Redfern, who predicts a bright future for the 19-year-old.

The super featherweight hot-shot saw off Birmingham’s Paul Holt at the club’s latest pro show at the Drumossie Hotel on Friday.

It was the second such event at the venue in March and was packed to the rafters with fans lapping up the action.

Stewart, who Redfern has likened to 2002 Commonwealth Games medalist Andrew Young, followed up his win against Lee Glover with another strong performance.

Smart boxing set tone for Stewart

And Redfern explained why he had to boxer clever from the start to avoid injury and to remain in control.

He said: “George was up for it and he picked his shots immaculately.

“He got a cut in his last fight, so to avoid heads banging we wanted to keep it as long-range as possible for as long as we could.

“His opponent acknowledged him a number of times for the way he caught him. He was a southpaw, but it was no problem for George, he handled it well.

“George was taking on all the information in the corner and delivered a big performance. However, a lot of what he does in the ring comes naturally – you don’t have to tell him.

“He has always been that kind of gifted fighter. I can’t wait to see how he and the others progress.”

Second straight win for Williamson

Also in the ring on Friday was talented Alness puncher Adian Williamson, 19, who impressed in his win against John Spencer (Manchester).

Featherweight Williamson has been training lately at Nairn Boxing Club and he also delivered a second pro victory to maintain his perfect start since stepping up from the amateurs.

Redfern said: “Adian boxed well and moved well and this was another good learning bout for him.

“He out-performed John Spencer and beat him reasonably comfortably, although his opponent did put up a decent fight, which is what you want.

“Adian also moved on to contest number three and is progressing really well.”

Turnbull beat replacement opponent

Inverness super bantamweight Calum Turnbull, 22, got some valuable ring time against a late substitute, who replaced an opponent ruled out with Covid.

It was green for go and the home fighter continued to show he’s going in the right direction.

Redfern explained: “Calum was given a good test over six two-minute rounds against an opponent who just arrived two hours beforehand and fair play to him for that.

“This was still a good learning process for Calum because he was given a few things to think about, but I was pleased with Calum’s boxing. It went to plan in terms of his performance.

“It was a good night overall though and I’d like to thank (promoter) Stevie McGuire for putting on another hugely popular night in front of a packed audience, who gave all the boxers a great reception.

“I’d also like to thank the Drumossie Hotel. The boxers feel right at home here and we like to consider it as our home venue.”

There was also a second pro win for Glenrothes cruiserweight Nathan Levers, who is also managed by McGuire.

It is hoped the three Highland fighters and Levers will be involved in a show back at the Drumossie, which is being pencilled in for some time in October.