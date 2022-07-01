Cricket: Northern Lights aiming to end Premier League season on a high, says captain Megan McColl

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northern Lights are hoping to sign off their debut Premier League cricket season with a win against Stewart’s Melville Women.

The Aberdeen club go into the final game of the campaign having tasted defeat for the first time in their last two games against Carlton and Dumfries and Galloway.

And, while they have been left disappointed having lost those games, Northern Lights are raring to end the season with a win in Edinburgh.

Captain Megan McColl said: “The team has been disappointed with the last two games, but we know we’re not out of it.

“On Sunday it’ll be tough against Stewart’s Melville, but hopefully we can manage to get across the line and end the league on a high.

“Everyone is in good spirit, and we just want to go out there and have fun.”

The skipper believes a win would be just reward for the team who were only established in October 2021.

She said: “The team has really come together. We all get on so much, before this season we didn’t know each other and some of us hadn’t played with each other before.

“It would be a really nice experience for the team to end the season with a win, and have a positive end to our season together.”

Stewart’s Melville are fourth in the Premier League table, one place behind Northern Lights, so McColl knows that her side can’t underestimate Sunday’s opponents.

She added: “They are a strong team all round. They have a lot of Scotland and pathway players which really helps them.

“But if we can play our game and try our best then it should be a good match. We’re definitely ready to go out there and beat them.”

A successful debut season

In their debut season, Northern Lights exceeded their own expectations, having won their first three Premier League games convincingly.

The Aberdeen side defeated Grange by 275 runs, Watsonians by 258 runs, and RH Corstorphine by 222 runs.

Despite their two recent defeats – which they only lost by two wickets and then three runs – McColl reckons Northern Lights’ debut season has been a success.

She said: “I think we’ve come in to this league and surprised a lot of the other teams, in terms of managing to get three good wins at the start of the season.

“It would have been amazing if we got had got through the whole season having won every game, but as a new team we have to experience the losses as well as the wins.

“It’s been a positive start for this team. I never expected, as captain, to have had such a good season.”