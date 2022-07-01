Cricket: All to play for at the halfway point of the Aberdeen Grades season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket: All to play for at the halfway point of the Aberdeen Grades season

By Jack Nixon
July 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 11:51 am
Brian Lynas - the new North East Scotland Cricket president.
North East Cricket Scotland president Brian Lynas has been encouraged by the standard of matches in the Aberdeen Grades so far this season.

Clubs are gearing up for the second half of the season after nine weeks of quality games, backed up with generally good weather, resulting in high individual and team performances on dry but bouncy pitches.

Lynas said: “There has been some great cricket played in the area, as teams take advantage  of the good conditions which generally favour the batsmen.

“There have also been some great bowling performances, including the returns of the current leaders Crescent who only lost their unbeaten record in Grade 1 last week in an astonishing three runs defeat at Mannofield. Bon Accord are now nipping at their heels.”

The return to form of Aberdeen Grammar FPs is also welcomed by the Grades president who believes this weekend’s meeting of Grammar and Bon Accord at the Links could be a defining one for both sides.

Lynas, whose own team Cults played in a rare tied game with 2nd Knight Riders last weekend, said: “A win would ease Grammar’s relegation problems, while a victory would help the Bons keep the pressure on Crescent. It couldn’t be more exciting at both ends of the table.”

Leaders Crescent are at Groats Road where they meet 2nd Knight Riders with the nerves of last week’s close encounters still jangling in both camps.

Elsewhere Master Blasters Aberdeen host Cults while Inverurie meet struggling Gordonians at Kellands Park.

Aberdeen’s Matthew Cross named vice-captain of Scotland men’s cricket team

Lynas was also appreciative of the progress made by Grampian and Siyapa at the top of Grade 2 as well as Aberdeenshire teams Methlick and Huntly in Grade 3.

He said: “These two leagues are very competitive but played in the best possible spirit.

“The introduction of juniors has added to the growth of the game.

“The Methlick story is a remarkable one and a forceful reminder of what can be achieved when a community puts its mind to it.”

Fazal Awan of Bon Accord leads the batting averages in Grade 1, having amassed 627 runs at an average of 104.50.

Vitay Vijapur of Knight Riders tops the bowling averages in the same division, his 18 wickets costing him 11.89 runs per victim.

