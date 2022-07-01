Cricket: All to play for at the halfway point of the Aberdeen Grades season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North East Cricket Scotland president Brian Lynas has been encouraged by the standard of matches in the Aberdeen Grades so far this season.

Clubs are gearing up for the second half of the season after nine weeks of quality games, backed up with generally good weather, resulting in high individual and team performances on dry but bouncy pitches.

Lynas said: “There has been some great cricket played in the area, as teams take advantage of the good conditions which generally favour the batsmen.

“There have also been some great bowling performances, including the returns of the current leaders Crescent who only lost their unbeaten record in Grade 1 last week in an astonishing three runs defeat at Mannofield. Bon Accord are now nipping at their heels.”

The return to form of Aberdeen Grammar FPs is also welcomed by the Grades president who believes this weekend’s meeting of Grammar and Bon Accord at the Links could be a defining one for both sides.

Lynas, whose own team Cults played in a rare tied game with 2nd Knight Riders last weekend, said: “A win would ease Grammar’s relegation problems, while a victory would help the Bons keep the pressure on Crescent. It couldn’t be more exciting at both ends of the table.”

Leaders Crescent are at Groats Road where they meet 2nd Knight Riders with the nerves of last week’s close encounters still jangling in both camps.

Elsewhere Master Blasters Aberdeen host Cults while Inverurie meet struggling Gordonians at Kellands Park.

Lynas was also appreciative of the progress made by Grampian and Siyapa at the top of Grade 2 as well as Aberdeenshire teams Methlick and Huntly in Grade 3.

He said: “These two leagues are very competitive but played in the best possible spirit.

“The introduction of juniors has added to the growth of the game.

“The Methlick story is a remarkable one and a forceful reminder of what can be achieved when a community puts its mind to it.”

Fazal Awan of Bon Accord leads the batting averages in Grade 1, having amassed 627 runs at an average of 104.50.

Vitay Vijapur of Knight Riders tops the bowling averages in the same division, his 18 wickets costing him 11.89 runs per victim.