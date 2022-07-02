Team Scotland call gives Kirsty Law chance to relive Commonwealth Games highs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Team Scotland call gives Kirsty Law chance to relive Commonwealth Games highs

By Jamie Durent
July 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Kirsty Law has been selected for her second Commonwealth Games
Representing Team Scotland at the Commonwealth Games was the proudest moment of Kirsty Law’s career – and now she gets to do it again.

The discus thrower from Munlochy, who is a 13-time Scottish champion, has been named in the athletics squad for this summer’s Games, eight years after her first in Glasgow.

Law won a silver medal at the British Championships last weekend and cracked the 60-metre mark in 2021.

Her efforts paid off and she will compete at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham next month in Scotland colours.

“It’s my favourite thing to do, representing Scotland,” said Law. “I absolutely love it. It’s the biggest event we can do it, so I can’t wait.

“Glasgow (2014) was the best competition I’ve competed in. I don’t think anything will ever come close to that because it was a home Games.

“The Glasgow crowd got behind all the home countries and I think in Birmingham it’ll just be as good. I learned from 2014 that I absolutely love competing on the big stage. I loved every minute of it.

“I stayed in the sport because I knew I was a 60-metre-plus thrower. Everyone has believed in me but my coach Zane (Duquemin) said: ‘we can do this’.

“Last year I had the season of my life. I’m glad I got over the 60-metre line – it’s not where I want to be as I know I can go further. But I’m delighted to get over that barrier.”

Law is among six north representatives who were announced by Team Scotland yesterday.

Burghead hammer thrower Mark Dry completes a remarkable turnaround in his own personal fortunes by heading to a fourth Games.

The two-time bronze-medalist had targeted Scotland selection after returning from a 28-month ban for misleading anti-doping officers, which had seen him fight to clear his name and saw him landed with a significant legal bill.

Mark Dry celebrates his medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018
Zoey Clark is heading to her third Commonwealth Games and will compete in both the 400m and the 4x400m relay.

She won two golds at the Scottish Indoor Championships early this year and was part of the relay squad for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics.

Banchory Stonehaven AC’s Alisha Rees will be at the forefront of Team Scotland’s sprints team, having set a new national 100m record earlier this year.

Rees set marks of 11.39s and 11.34s in Dagenham in May, which beat the original record of 11.40s set in 1974 by Helen Golden. In the process, she also twice eclipsed the qualifying standard for the Games set by Team Scotland.

Rees will compete in the 100m and 4x100m relay, where she will be joined by Orkney’s Taylah Spence and Keith’s Rebecca Matheson. The trio were part of the 4x100m relay team which set a new Scottish record at a Diamond League meeting in May.

“Being selected to represent Scotland has been my main aim this season. I cannot wait to go out there and represent in Birmingham as I think it is going to be a really special occasion,” said Rees.

Banchory Stonehaven’s Alisha Rees will make her Team Scotland debut

 

