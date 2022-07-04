Cricket: Four losses in a row as Stoneywood-Dyce fall to fearsome Forfarshire side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cricket: Four losses in a row as Stoneywood-Dyce fall to fearsome Forfarshire side

By Jack Nixon
July 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 4, 2022, 11:50 am
Stoneywood Dyce batter Lennard Bester
Stoneywood Dyce batter Lennard Bester.

Stoneywood-Dyce crashed to their fourth consecutive Eastern Premier defeat – after finding they were no match for an on-fire Forfarshire at Forthill.

Forfarshire look good value to give leaders Heriots a run for their money in the second half of the league campaign after their comfortable eight-wicket win.

The consolation for the north-east visitors was three of their four defeats of late have come not just away from home, but against top-five teams, while the lone home loss was against star-studded Heriots.

Stoneywood-Dyce were also well under strength at the weekend, missing their two strike bowlers, captain Jamie King and Jon Grant, while the highly-influential Jan Stander and George Ninan were unavailable for the trip to Broughty Ferry.

Stand-in captain Lennard Bester refused to make the absences an excuse for the reverse, though, and said: “The replacements all put their hands up and made contributions over the afternoon. I am very proud of them all.

“This is a seriously good Forfarshire side with a core of four players who are among the best in the league. Craig Wallace’s 70 was just magnificent, while former Stoneywood Dyce favourite Michael Leask hit a quickfire 40 to finish the game off.

“Our total of 201 was never going to enough, but we have two much easier games to come against Falkland away and then Arbroath United at the Peoples Park, although there are no easy games in this division.”

Put into bat, the visitors made a good fist of things, battling against a quality attack in which Jack Hogarth (four for 44) and Lewis James (three for 23) were the pick.

Stoneywood-Dyce had their own heroes, led by last week’s century-maker Garreth Woolmarans, who hit a splendid 46, while Nathan Elliott demonstrated his fighting spirit with a defiant 43, and then finally captain Bester weighed in with a belligerent 40 to help break the 200 mark.

But, given they were four bowlers down, 201 was never going to be a target beyond Forfarshire, who sailed home in the 27th over with eight wickets in hand.

Elsewhere, Heriots continued their winning ways at the head of the division, beating Arbroath by 90 runs and Grange were comfortable 138-run winners at home to RH Corstorphine, but the game of the day was at Grange Loan, where Carlton and Falkland tied – each scoring 222.

Meanwhile, in the north-east, the weather was the winner, with all four NE Championship games called off after the early afternoon rain swept through the area.

Huntly managed one over in their second-versus-third tussle against Meigle, while Aberdeenshire’s home game with Perth Doocot was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Gordonians’ game at Countesswells with Dundee High and 2nd Stoneywood Dyce’s match at home to 2nd Forfarshire suffered similar fates.

The entire NE Cricket Scotland Grades fixture list was also wiped out, although 2nd Methlick did manage some play at Lairds in unusual circumstances.

A BBC TV camera crew, filming a River Walks series on the nearby River Ythan, requested play continue in order that they could have cricket in the background.

2nd Methlick and 2nd Gordonians both agreed to the request, but, in the face of incessant rain, gave up with the visitors all out for 164 and the home side struggling on 16 for the loss of two wickets.

