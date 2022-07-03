Swimming: Commonwealth Games-bound Ross Murdoch and Craig Benson split Scottish 50m breaststroke title in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Swimming: Commonwealth Games-bound Ross Murdoch and Craig Benson split Scottish 50m breaststroke title in Aberdeen

By Ryan Cryle
July 3, 2022, 8:32 pm Updated: July 3, 2022, 8:53 pm
Ross Murdoch was one of the Team Scotland athletes in action in Aberdeen.
Ross Murdoch was one of the Team Scotland athletes in action in Aberdeen.

Team Scotland breaststroke specialists Ross Murdoch and Craig Benson geared up for the Commonwealth Games by being named men’s joint-Scottish 50m champions in Aberdeen.

The Scottish National Open Championships were held at Aberdeen Aquatics Centre from Friday to Sunday, with Glasgow 2014 100m breaststroke gold medallist Murdoch and Benson both touching the wall in 27.87.

Murdoch had already won both the 100m and 200m at the north-east venue.

Also on Sunday, Kara Hanlon wrapped up what was a strong meet for her with a third title of the weekend.

Another Birmingham 2022-bound pool star, Hanlon added the 50m to her women’s 200m and 100m titles from earlier in the meet.

She said: “It’s just really nice to come here and put things together and put in three strong performances before tapering off into the Commies.”

All of the Commonwealth-selected swimmers in Aberdeen competed under the Team Scotland banner, with Hanlon adding: “It’s so much fun that we’ve all come here as Team Scotland – it’s given a bit of an idea of what the vibe will be at the games which is nice, especially with those from different clubs.”

Kara Hanlon of Team Scotland competing in Aberdeen.

Although he isn’t heading to Birmingham, para-swimmer Louis Lawlor broke the one-minute barrier on Sunday in his 100m butterfly category, finishing in the final in 59.71, in a meet where he set multiple new records – Scottish and British – across multiple events, while Rio 2016 Olympian Stephen Milne was also in action in Aberdeen.

Milne added the 400m freestyle title to his 200m free title from Saturday as part of his Commonwealths preparations.

Meanwhile, teen University of Aberdeen Performance Team swimmer Tegan Davidson broke the Scottish record in 50m free for her classification, swimming 40.98.

On Saturday, Team Scotland’s Craig McNally came from eighth place at 50m to win the men’s 100m backstroke in 55.52, beating two of his Birmingham team-mates in Martyn Walton (second) and Scott Gibson (fifth), and said: “Me and Martyn use each other all the time for racing, and we just race it so differently.

“I can’t imagine it’s nice for him because he doesn’t get a race until the end. But we’re both used to it and he’s great to race.”

Another Commies-pick Lucy Hope claimed both the 100m and 200m freestyle titles. Katie Shanahan, who went on to win the 200m backstroke prize on Sunday, was third in the 200 free to boost her Games build-up

Scottish swimming superstar Duncan Scott was also in action in Aberdeen ahead of Birmingham, winning the 400m individual medley 4:17.05, while foregoing the chance to take part in the 200m freestyle, having also won the 100 free and 200 fly on Friday.

On the first day of the meet, Aberdeen’s Yvonne Brown won bronze in the women’s 200m fly behind Commies-selected Keanna MacInnes and second-place Alys Thomas.

