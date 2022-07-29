Aberdeen’s Toni Shaw ‘super happy’ after securing Commonwealth Games bronze for Scotland in S9 100m freestyle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen’s Toni Shaw ‘super happy’ after securing Commonwealth Games bronze for Scotland in S9 100m freestyle

By Jamie Durent
July 29, 2022, 8:42 pm Updated: July 29, 2022, 9:16 pm
Toni Shaw at a pre-Games training camp at Aberdeen Sports Village
Toni Shaw.

Aberdeen swimming star Toni Shaw was “so, so happy” with her bronze medal in the S9 100m freestyle at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

A 1:03.75 final swim from Shaw, 18, meant she finished just one one-hundredth of a second behind Australia’s Emily Beecroft in second-place to win her first-ever international medal in the blue and white of Scotland.  New Zealand para-swimming legend Sophie Pascoe took the gold.

Afterwards, Shaw said: “I’m so, so happy. I’d just seen Katie Shanahan go and get a medal and absolutely smash it, so I was like: ‘I’ve got to live up to that and keep Scotland going well’.

“I’m just really happy. Being part of Team Scotland, we don’t get to do it very often, and it’s just an amazing experience, everyone’s so lovely and we just come together.”

Also delighted to receive a Perry the Bull mascot toy to go along with her medal, Shaw added: “I’m absolutely buzzing. I’m just so excited to get one of the toy bulls!

“There were so many girls who went similar times in the semis so I’m happy to be on the right side of the finish.

“My family haven’t seen me race for so long and I saw them tonight so that made it really special.”

Former Albyn School pupil Shaw was Scotland’s youngest athlete when she went to Gold Coast 2018, aged just 14.

Her promise in the pool was crystal clear back then, and her first Commonwealth medal is just the latest in a string of international medals she has collected in the years since, many of which have come swimming for Great Britain.

Shaw was the first of Team GB’s Scottish contingent to medal when she picked up a bronze at last year’s Tokyo Paralympics in the longer 400m freestyle – an event she went on to claim the world title in earlier this year.

The 400 free isn’t on the schedule for Birmingham 2022, however, Shaw demonstrated her versatility – and sheer love of racing – in taking Scotland’s fifth medal of the Commonwealths over the shorter sprint distance.

Ex-University of Aberdeen Performance Swim Team athlete Shaw, who now trains at the University of Stirling where she is studying business, said: “When I finished worlds I tried to turn myself into a sprinter.

“I’ve not quite got it yet, but I just love racing – so any race I got I was super happy to do.

“I’m just glad it (the one one-hundredth) was for third, not fourth!”

Aberdeen swimmer Shaw had earlier blasted through her S9 100m freestyle heat in a time of 1:04.98.

Lewis’ Kara Hanlon secured a place in Saturday’s women’s 50m breaststroke final when swimming 31.20 to finish behind England’s Imogen Clark and South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker in her semi-final.

Hanlon was sixth-fastest in qualifying earlier on Friday, with a time of 30.99s.

North rugby sevens duo and triathletes in action

Meanwhile, Highland rugby duo Jacob Henry and Paddy Kelly were in action for the Scotland sevens as they got their Commonwealth Games campaign off to a winning start.

Henry was on the scoresheet as Scotland ran in seven tries in a 41-0 win over Tonga, and the Scots backed that up with a 50-12 result against Malaysia, in which Henry crossed the white line another three times.

Elsewhere, Elgin triathlon duo Cameron Main and Sophia Green posted respectable finishes in the men’s and women’s sprint races. Main came 14th in a time of 52:19, while Green took 17th in 58:33.

