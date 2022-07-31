Commonwealth Games: Elgin triathlon duo Cameron Main and Sophia Green thrilled with mixed relay result

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commonwealth Games: Elgin triathlon duo Cameron Main and Sophia Green thrilled with mixed relay result

By Jamie Durent
July 31, 2022, 4:45 pm Updated: July 31, 2022, 10:06 pm
Team Scotland's Cameron Main, Grant Sheldon, Beth Potter and Sophia Green at the end of the mixed relay
Elgin triathlon duo Cameron Main and Sophia Green were thrilled to be part of Scotland’s best ever Commonwealth Games finish in the mixed relay.

The pair were part of the Team Scotland squad which took fifth at Sutton Park on Sunday, alongside Beth Potter and Grant Sheldon.

Scotland had been hovering around the medal positions heading into the final two legs, with Main going third and Green bringing the team home.

Main admitted to struggling with the 2km run in the sweltering heat at Sutton Park, while Green delivered top performances in the pontoon and on the bike.

Sophia Green brings Scotland home in the mixed relay
“Grant absolutely nailed the first leg, it was exceptional. Beth did really well to hand over to me in second and I swam as hard as I could,” said Main. “I’ve been struggling a bit with the running, so I knew it’d be so tough to keep up with Dom (Coy, Wales), Matt (Hauser, Australia) has been flying and so has Tayler Reid (New Zealand).

“Sophia nailed that performance, especially on the bike. To finish fifth, which is one of the best performances we’ve done at the Commies, is really good progression for Scotland.”

“It was really good to get out there and push as hard as I could,” added Main. “I made up a bit of time on the bike which was nice and I think as a team it’s great. We’ve not finished that high before and hopefully we can progress from there.

“Us Scots aren’t good in the heat so I was bit like ‘oh no’ when I saw the sun was out. But a lot of the run was in the shade thankfully.”

Cameron Main gets on the bike in his leg of the mixed relay
The pair have trained with a variety of clubs in their native Elgin to reach elite level, including Moray Road Runners, Moray Firth Triathlon, Elgin Swimming Club and Elgin Cycling Club.

Both competed in the individual sprint races on Friday, with Green coming 17th and Main 14th respectively.

“It’s our first Commies, we’re both still pretty young, and it’s been an unbelievable experience,” said Main. “It’s been quite an emotional weekend with friends and family here. It’s been something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.

“I’m super-proud of the whole team. It’s been an amazing week.”

“In terms of my individual race I had mixed emotions,” added Green. “I think as my first Games, there were a lot of nerves and I was happy to just get a performance down. There were positives to take from it.

“It was great to get out there as a team in the relay as we never get to do it usually.”

The pair can now enjoy the remainder of the Games, before returning to individual competition later in the year.

“I’m definitely going to have a cold beer tonight!” said Main. “We’re going to watch gymnastics on Tuesday and the athletics next Sunday. We’re definitely going to go the closing ceremony with a few of our triathlon friends.

“It’s going to be a good week ahead and then we’re back to training, as we’ve got a few big competitions still to come.”

