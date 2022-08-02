Claire Maxwell diary: Jamaica game is an opportunity for Scotland’s Commonwealth Games netball team to bounce back from Wales loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Claire Maxwell diary: Jamaica game is an opportunity for Scotland’s Commonwealth Games netball team to bounce back from Wales loss

By Claire Maxwell
August 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 2, 2022, 7:29 am
Claire Maxwell in action for the Scotland netball team against Wales at the Commonwealth Games, NEC Arena in Birmingham, July 31. Photo by Craig Watson/Team Scotland
Claire Maxwell in action for the Scotland netball team against Wales at the Commonwealth Games, NEC Arena in Birmingham, July 31. Photo by Craig Watson/Team Scotland

It was an interesting weekend with our results in the opening round of matches at the Commonwealth Games.

We always knew it was going to be tough against the world number ones Australia, but it was good to get all 12 players out and experience playing in front of such a big crowd.

Sunday was our crunch game against Wales and unfortunately the result didn’t go our way. We had a great fightback in that last quarter – we won it 14-7 – but the damage was done in the previous quarters.

I think there was a little bit of nerves. We knew this was a pressured game and we started OK in the first five minutes, but we had moments where we allowed them to capitalise.

As a team we are reasonably inexperienced and it was a big learning opportunity for us. They always say you learn more from when you lose than when you win and we’ll certainly be taking a good look at that and see where we need to go moving forward.

Team Scotland netball captain Claire Maxwell. Photo by Craig Watson/Team Scotland
Team Scotland netball captain Claire Maxwell. Photo by Craig Watson/Team Scotland

We’ve got Jamaica today and they are an aerial team. They’ve got the best goal-shooter and best goal-keeper in the world right now.

They’ve got two tall timbers down the shooting end, so it’s going to be about doing the work in the middle and seeing what we can take out of the game.

Jamaica are here and going for gold and on really good form after beating a tough South Africa team earlier this week. It’s going to be a tough game and I can imagine all 12 of us will get a run out again.

It’ll be about sticking to our own game and taking the learning from the Wales game moving forward.

The beauty of our competition is we do get games we can come back in and play hard in. There’s no time to mope about the result. We need to embrace it and move forward.

I’ve been loving the Games experience so far. I’ve really settled into life in the athletes’ village and the venue is so close.

The crowds have been amazing and we can’t complain with the games – we’ve still got four to go and we’re not even half-way through yet.

We’re really lucky that netball is a big sport down in England and we’ve had a lot of home support. When we walk out there’s a huge cheer for Scotland, so we’re embracing everything and we’re grateful for the support we’re getting.

My family are having a great time. I’m really lucky with where they’re staying as I’ve been able to see them during the Games, which is fantastic. They are always proud to see us compete on the world stage.

You’re an athlete and that can be selfish, but you don’t become an athlete without the support of your family.

They are your taxi drivers, they are the ones that pay for club fees, they see your highs and lows. It’s a process for everyone, not just me, and I’m always grateful for everything they do.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]