Neah Evans all set for Commonwealth Games medal shot, with Alness rider Kyle Gordon declared fit after injury

By Paul Chalk
August 1, 2022, 2:59 pm Updated: August 1, 2022, 3:08 pm
Aberdeenshire rider Neah Evans. Photo by MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13057643l)
Aberdeenshire cycle star Neah Evans is gearing up for the women’s 10km scratch race final in London today.

She will be one of 20 riders going for Commonwealth Games gold at Lee Valley VeloPark at the rescheduled earlier time of 4.28pm.

Evans came second in the women’s points race behind Australia’s Georgia Baker on Sunday, just one day after clinching bronze in the individual pursuit.

Evans, 32, won bronze in the points race four years ago and is in terrific form going into this showdown.

Many of the cycling races have been rescheduled after a nasty crash in qualifying for the men’s scratch race on Sunday as England’s Matt Walls and his bike were thrown over the barrier and into the crowd.

Team Scotland track cyclist Kyle Gordon. Picture: Joao Calado.

Kyle Gordon from Alness was caught up in that incident which injured two spectators and saw the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee taken to hospital.

Gordon suffered a shoulder injury, forcing him out of the men’s 15km Commonwealth Games final.

However, the 34-year-old Highlander is set for the men’s 40km points race at the now later time of 5.03pm today.

Forres track cyclist Lauren Bell was in early-afternoon first round action in the women’s keirin.

The 23-year-old missed the chance of reaching today’s final after finishing third in her heat behind Canadian Kelsey Mitchell and Alessia’s McCaig from Australia.

 

 

