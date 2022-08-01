Commonwealth Games: Bronze medal joy for Ullapool judoka Malin Wilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commonwealth Games: Bronze medal joy for Ullapool judoka Malin Wilson

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 1, 2022, 9:31 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 6:47 am
England's Lele Nairne reacts to losing the women's judo 57kg bronze medal contest to Scotland's Malin Wilson Coventry Arena. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire
England's Lele Nairne reacts to losing the women's judo 57kg bronze medal contest to Scotland's Malin Wilson Coventry Arena. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire

Ullapool’s Malin Wilson produced an epic display to clinch bronze at her first Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Competing in the women’s 57kg category, the 27-year-old defeated Kamini Sri Segaran from Malaysia to reach the quarter-finals.

Despite losing that contest against England’s Acelya Toprak, her repechage victory over New Zealand’s Qona Christie gave her a bronze-medal chance against Lele Nairne, of England, on Monday night.

And what a contest it was, as it went all the way to a golden score, with one judoka taking control before their opponent responded.

However, it was the gutsy Wilson, who recovered from a cruciate ligament injury last year, who clinched the win to medal.

This superb success for now Madrid-based Wilson comes hot on the heels of winning a bronze at the recent European Cup in Winterthur.

Lewis’ Hanlon into 100m breaststroke final

Meanwhile, Isle of Lewis swimmer Kara Hanlon made it through to Tuesday’s women’s 100m breaststroke final, having also made it through to the 50m final earlier in the Games.

The 25-year-old from Stornoway, who finished eighth in the 50m, missed out narrowly in competing for Team Scotland at both Glasgow 2014 and the Gold Coast four years ago – so she was determined to make her mark this time.

Monday began with Hanlon posting a terrific 100m breaststroke heat time of 1:07.99, which earned her third behind South African Lara van Niekerk (1:06:40) and England’s Molly Renshaw (1:07.54).

Competing in the evening’s second semi-final line-up, Hanlon swam 1:08.08 to finish behind Van Nierkerk (1:05.96), Australia’s Jenna Strauch (1:07.30) and Renshaw (1:07.42) to make it through to the medal race as the eighth-fastest qualifier overall.

The final is scheduled for 7.07pm on Tuesday.

No final showdown for Beeley

There was to be no medal race progression for Banchory swimmer Tom Beeley as he missed out on qualifying for the men’s 100m butterfly final.

Beeley, 23, was a late call-up to the Team Scotland squad and his lifetime best time of 54.15 in heat seven of the competition early on Monday placed him seventh, with sixth-placed Bryan Xin Ren Leong, of Malaysia, finishing in 53.94 to earn the final semi berth from that heat.

However, Beeley made it through to the semi-finals as a reserve in the end, where he finished eighth – again swimming 54.15 to match his PB from the morning session.

Beeley had contested the 200m fly heats earlier in the Games.

Tom Beeley is making his Commonwealth Games debut this summer. Photo by Kath Flannery
Swimmer Tom Beeley. Photo by Kath Flannery

Lobban loses in bid to make semis

Greg Lobban’s bid to reach the squash semi-finals came to an end as he lost 3-1 against Indian opponent Saurav Ghosal in the quarter-finals at the University of Birmingham.

The North Kessock ace, who defeated Malaysia’s Chee Wern Yuen to reach the last-eight stage, lost the first game 11-5, but struck back with an 11-8 scoreline to level the match.

Highland squash star Greg Lobban. Picture by Craig Watson.

However, his opponent posted scores of 11-7 and 11-3 in the next two games to record a 3-1 win and line up a Tuesday semi against Paul Coll from New Zealand.

Lobban is set to compete in the mixed doubles, which reach their climax on Sunday.

[[title]]

[[text]]

