Commonwealth Games: Kirsty Law finishes seventh in women’s discus throw final By Andy Skinner August 2, 2022, 10:14 pm Updated: August 3, 2022, 6:31 am 0 Highland athlete Kirsty Law competes in the women's discus throw qualification at the 2018 European Championships. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Highland athlete Kirsty Law had to settle for a seventh place finish in the women’s discus throw final. Law, from Munlochy, is competing in her second Commonwealth Games at the age of 35. From her initial three attempts at Alexander Stadium, Law’s first effort of 53.38 metres, which was followed by 52.83 and 52.09, was enough to secure another three throws as part of the top eight. Kirsty Law has been selected for her second Commonwealth Games. Law surpassed that in her fourth attempt with a 54.38, which proved to be her end result after following it up with a no throw and a 53.35. Nigeria’s Chioma Onyekwere claimed the gold medal with a throw of 61.70 metres, while Jade Lally of England secured silver. Obiageri Amaechi, also of Nigeria, took bronze. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees makes 100m semis at Commonwealth Games Mixed fortunes for swimmers Tom Beeley and Kara Hanlon at the Commonwealth Games, while judoka Malin Wilson loses quarter-final Jamie Durent: Time to get behind Scotland’s Commonwealth Games stars – including medal-chasing north and north-east pack Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark excited to don Scotland vest once again at Commonwealth Games