Commonwealth Games: Kirsty Law finishes seventh in women’s discus throw final

Highland athlete Kirsty Law had to settle for a seventh place finish in the women’s discus throw final.

Law, from Munlochy, is competing in her second Commonwealth Games at the age of 35.

From her initial three attempts at Alexander Stadium, Law’s first effort of 53.38 metres, which was followed by 52.83 and 52.09, was enough to secure another three throws as part of the top eight.

Law surpassed that in her fourth attempt with a 54.38, which proved to be her end result after following it up with a no throw and a 53.35.

Nigeria’s Chioma Onyekwere claimed the gold medal with a throw of 61.70 metres, while Jade Lally of England secured silver. Obiageri Amaechi, also of Nigeria, took bronze.