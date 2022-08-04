Former Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association athletes triumph at U23 World Championships with gold and silver medals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association athletes triumph at U23 World Championships with gold and silver medals

By Sophie Goodwin
August 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 4, 2022, 7:11 am
Former ASRA athletes won a gold and silver medal at the U23 World Rowing Championships.
Former Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association athletes picked up gold and silver medals at the Under-23 World Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy.

Miles Beeson and Abigail Topp won gold and silver medals at the major championships in the men’s coxless four and the women’s eight events, respectively.

Hatton of Fintray’s Beeson, 21, guided Great Britain’s men’s coxless four team in the bow seat to the top prize, a feat which takes his world medal count to three.

The victory in Italy means Beeson, who now rows with Molesey Boat Club and Yale University, has secured back-to-back U23 world titles after he won gold in the men’s eight in 2021.

He said: “I think once you get to stand on top of the podium and hear your national anthem, it’s a feeling that you will remember forever and keep on feeling hungry for.

“It’s really satisfying to see just how well GB boats – and Scottish athletes – are doing across all of the age groups, and makes me feel so lucky to be a part of the success.”

Topp, who hails from Blackburn, but has relocated to Henley-on-Thames to row with Leander Club, marked her debut at U23 level with her first world medal.

The 20-year-old led GB’s women’s eight to silver medal in the bow seat, with her team finishing behind the USA in a time of 6:27.81.

The former ASRA and University of Aberdeen rower said: “Since I was a junior, I have always aspired to make the under-23 team and achieve a world medal.

“To become a world silver medallist, I am beyond happy and proud to finally reach that goal.”

Current ASRA athletes competed in the U19 World Rowing Championships in Italy, as Maisie Aspinall and Zoe Beeson featured in the women’s coxless four event.

In that race, the Great Britain crew had a solid race, finishing in sixth place in one of the most competitive fields of the regatta.

