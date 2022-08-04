Former Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association athletes triumph at U23 World Championships with gold and silver medals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association athletes picked up gold and silver medals at the Under-23 World Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy.

Miles Beeson and Abigail Topp won gold and silver medals at the major championships in the men’s coxless four and the women’s eight events, respectively.

Hatton of Fintray’s Beeson, 21, guided Great Britain’s men’s coxless four team in the bow seat to the top prize, a feat which takes his world medal count to three.

The victory in Italy means Beeson, who now rows with Molesey Boat Club and Yale University, has secured back-to-back U23 world titles after he won gold in the men’s eight in 2021.

He said: “I think once you get to stand on top of the podium and hear your national anthem, it’s a feeling that you will remember forever and keep on feeling hungry for.

“It’s really satisfying to see just how well GB boats – and Scottish athletes – are doing across all of the age groups, and makes me feel so lucky to be a part of the success.”

Topp, who hails from Blackburn, but has relocated to Henley-on-Thames to row with Leander Club, marked her debut at U23 level with her first world medal.

The 20-year-old led GB’s women’s eight to silver medal in the bow seat, with her team finishing behind the USA in a time of 6:27.81.

The former ASRA and University of Aberdeen rower said: “Since I was a junior, I have always aspired to make the under-23 team and achieve a world medal.

“To become a world silver medallist, I am beyond happy and proud to finally reach that goal.”

Current ASRA athletes competed in the U19 World Rowing Championships in Italy, as Maisie Aspinall and Zoe Beeson featured in the women’s coxless four event.

In that race, the Great Britain crew had a solid race, finishing in sixth place in one of the most competitive fields of the regatta.