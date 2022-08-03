Birmingham 2022: Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark ‘thrilled’ after advancing to 400m semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Birmingham 2022: Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark ‘thrilled’ after advancing to 400m semi-finals

By Jamie Durent
August 3, 2022, 1:08 pm Updated: August 3, 2022, 2:27 pm
Scotland's Zoey Clark in action during Heat 3 of the women's 400m at Alexander Stadium.
Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark has advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 400m at the Commonwealth Games.

Clark came second in her heat, posting a time of 51.84 to finish just behind Barbados’ Sada Williams with England’s Jodie Williams grabbing the third qualifying spot.

It was Clark’s first involvement in the Games and she will compete in the semis at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Friday night.

Clark will be joined in the semis by her Scotland colleague Nicole Yeargin, who finished third in her heat.

The Aberdonian said afterwards: “I knew looking at the start-list yesterday, it was going to be a tough heat, with having Jodie in it.

“I knew it would be tough to get the top three position I was going for so I’m really thrilled.

“But I came here, finished in the top three, got the job done and now it is about getting ready for Friday.

“Can I push for a place on the podium? I hope so.

‘I’m going to give it my all’

“I know it is technically not a home games for me but I’m making the most of this crowd, it’s amazing.

“I’m just going to give it my all and see what happens.”

She added: “It was pleasing to finish second and I would say quite a comfortable second.

“It has given me a lot of confidence.

“My coach told me to run a controlled and measured race which meant if I got to the home straight and needed to fight for it I would have something left in the tank to do so.

“I’m definitely ready for this. It has been a bit of a weird season as I was building momentum and the times were going well.

“Then I had a bit of a knock that put me back a bit.

“I was trying to mentally prepare myself for this as it has been quite a few weeks without a race.

“I needed to make the most of this opportunity.

“I know I have done the training and I’m in good shape so hopefully it is all going to come together.”

In the judo, Garioch’s Andrew McWatt will fight for bronze this evening in the 100kg category. He lost his quarter-final to Liam Park of Australia but beat Giannis Antoniou of Cyprus to move back into medal contention.

