Birmingham 2022: Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark ‘thrilled’ after advancing to 400m semi-finals

Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark has advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 400m at the Commonwealth Games.

Clark came second in her heat, posting a time of 51.84 to finish just behind Barbados’ Sada Williams with England’s Jodie Williams grabbing the third qualifying spot.

It was Clark’s first involvement in the Games and she will compete in the semis at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Friday night.

Clark will be joined in the semis by her Scotland colleague Nicole Yeargin, who finished third in her heat.

The Aberdonian said afterwards: “I knew looking at the start-list yesterday, it was going to be a tough heat, with having Jodie in it.

“I knew it would be tough to get the top three position I was going for so I’m really thrilled.

“But I came here, finished in the top three, got the job done and now it is about getting ready for Friday.

“Can I push for a place on the podium? I hope so.

‘I’m going to give it my all’

“I know it is technically not a home games for me but I’m making the most of this crowd, it’s amazing.

“I’m just going to give it my all and see what happens.”

She added: “It was pleasing to finish second and I would say quite a comfortable second.

“It has given me a lot of confidence.

“My coach told me to run a controlled and measured race which meant if I got to the home straight and needed to fight for it I would have something left in the tank to do so.

“I’m definitely ready for this. It has been a bit of a weird season as I was building momentum and the times were going well.

“Then I had a bit of a knock that put me back a bit.

“I was trying to mentally prepare myself for this as it has been quite a few weeks without a race.

“I needed to make the most of this opportunity.

“I know I have done the training and I’m in good shape so hopefully it is all going to come together.”

In the judo, Garioch’s Andrew McWatt will fight for bronze this evening in the 100kg category. He lost his quarter-final to Liam Park of Australia but beat Giannis Antoniou of Cyprus to move back into medal contention.