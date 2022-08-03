Commonwealth Games: Inverurie judoka Andrew McWatt ‘gutted’ after missing out on bronze medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commonwealth Games: Inverurie judoka Andrew McWatt ‘gutted’ after missing out on bronze medal

By Jamie Durent
August 3, 2022, 8:00 pm Updated: August 4, 2022, 6:39 am
Andrew McWatt after his repechage win over Giannis Antoniou
Andrew McWatt after his repechage win over Giannis Antoniou.

Inverurie judoka Andrew McWatt was left gutted after narrowly missing out on a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

He took on giant Mauritian Sebastien Perrinne in his bronze medal fight but was beaten on a waza-ari (1-0) and, despite his best efforts, he was unable to find the ippon that would have given him victory.

McWatt, 21, was well-backed by a vocal crowd at the Coventry Arena and hopes to be back at the Games in the future.

“I’m gutted to be honest with you,” he said. “I’m very disappointed to lose, especially with a crowd like this. It’s happened now, so I’ve got to move on.

“It’s been a really good experience. There’s been a really good atmosphere the whole week I’ve been here. I’m gutted I didn’t get the medal, but it’s still an experience.

“I definitely hope there’s some more Games to come.”

McWatt’s older brother Stuart had hoped to go to the Games himself. However, a third cruciate-ligament injury in April put paid to those chances.

Instead, he was on media duties for British Judo and was actively encouraging his younger sibling from the press box.

It was very much a family affair. His father, Stuart senior, is head coach at Garioch Judo Club and younger brother Ross is an upcoming judoka himself. Both were in the crowd to watch the 21-year-old perform on the big stage.

“I would have wished to have been here competing with my brother (Stuart), that’s always something I hope for,” he said. “He’s always given me good support. He’s a good brother to have.

“I’ve got my dad and brother (Ross) down watching and my other brother is working in the media. I’ve got my mum watching back home with the rest of my family and all of my other coaches here. There’s lots of support.

“It’s my first major championships. It’s a bit different to some of the other competitions I’m doing – the atmosphere is a lot better and I think I prefer this. It’s a very good crowd.”

McWatt was a late call-up to the Games after Chris Sherrington could not recover in time from an ACL injury. He was parachuted in to Team Scotland – and made the most of his opportunity in the limelight.

He lost his first fight against Australia’s Dan Park, but won the repechage against Giannis Antoniou, which put him in contention for bronze.

Andrew McWatt
Andrew McWatt.

“After losing the first one it was good to come back and get a win,” said McWatt. “It’s always good when you’ve got another chance. Sometimes you make a mistake, like the first fight, and get caught. It means I got a chance to redeem myself.

“The last week or so has been quite hectic. I was away fighting in Zagreb and I got the call, a week out from having to go into the village, that I was going to be a late replacement.

“My prep has still been alright as I’ve been in other competitions, so I still feel good. It was a really good call to wake up to though.”

