Eilish McColgan claims gold in dramatic 10,000m Commonwealth Games final

Eilish McColgan repeated history by winning her first Commonwealth Games medal – taking gold in a sensational 10,000 metres final.

After battling back from Covid, a bug and hamstring issues earlier in the year, the Dundee distance runner took first place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

It comes 36 years after her mother Liz McColgan – then competing as Liz Lynch – won gold, her first Commonwealth Games medal, in Edinburgh in 1986.

Liz congratulated her daughter following the win, which then caused Eilish to break down in tears as the realisation set in.

“It’s been such an up and down year,” said the gold medallist.

“There was Covid, illness, injury niggles at different ties. I couldn’t have asked for any more tonight, especially with my family here.

“On that last lap the crowd was vibrating through my whole body. I wanted it so badly.”

Neck and neck

McColgan took an early lead and was passed Celine Iranzi of Rwanda and Sheila Chepkirui Kiprotich from Uganda a few minutes in.

The 31-year-old Scot then found another Ugandan, Irine Chepet Cheptai, as her main rival when she retook the lead shortly after.

McColgan held her momentum until, with Cheptai on her heels until around two-thirds of the way in McColgan was passed by Cheptai and Kiprotich.

The Scot remained composed and right in behind the Ugandan duo as a gap opened up between the front three and the rest.

With around 2,200m, just under six laps, to go she began to make her move on the outside, easing back into first.

With three laps remaining Kiprotich started to struggled as Cheptai retook the lead.

Two-horse race

It was now a two-horse race and a slight shove in the back from McColgan suggested she was annoyed her opponent was hogging the inside without the pace to justify it.

She then tried the outside and eventually sprinted past the 2017 world cross-country champion in the final 100 metres in a sensational end to a sensational race.

The two-time European medallist will also compete in the 5,000m event at 7.45pm on Sunday.