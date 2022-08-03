Eilish McColgan claims gold in dramatic 10,000m Commonwealth Games final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eilish McColgan claims gold in dramatic 10,000m Commonwealth Games final

By Craig Cairns
August 3, 2022, 9:59 pm Updated: August 4, 2022, 6:42 am
Scotland's Eilish McColgan celebrates after winning the women's 10,000m final.
Eilish McColgan repeated history by winning her first Commonwealth Games medal – taking gold in a sensational 10,000 metres final.

After battling back from Covid, a bug and hamstring issues earlier in the year, the Dundee distance runner took first place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

It comes 36 years after her mother Liz McColgan – then competing as Liz Lynch – won gold, her first Commonwealth Games medal, in Edinburgh in 1986.

Liz congratulated her daughter following the win, which then caused Eilish to break down in tears as the realisation set in.

“It’s been such an up and down year,” said the gold medallist.

“There was Covid, illness, injury niggles at different ties. I couldn’t have asked for any more tonight, especially with my family here.

“On that last lap the crowd was vibrating through my whole body. I wanted it so badly.”

Eilish McColgan of Scotland celebrates victory.

Neck and neck

McColgan took an early lead and was passed Celine Iranzi of Rwanda and Sheila Chepkirui Kiprotich from Uganda a few minutes in.

The 31-year-old Scot then found another Ugandan, Irine Chepet Cheptai, as her main rival when she retook the lead shortly after.

McColgan held her momentum until, with Cheptai on her heels until around two-thirds of the way in McColgan was passed by Cheptai and Kiprotich.

The Scot remained composed and right in behind the Ugandan duo as a gap opened up between the front three and the rest.

With around 2,200m, just under six laps, to go she began to make her move on the outside, easing back into first.

With three laps remaining Kiprotich started to struggled as Cheptai retook the lead.

Two-horse race

It was now a two-horse race and a slight shove in the back from McColgan suggested she was annoyed her opponent was hogging the inside without the pace to justify it.

She then tried the outside and eventually sprinted past the 2017 world cross-country champion in the final 100 metres in a sensational end to a sensational race.

Eilish McColgan with her arms up as she crosses the finish line

The two-time European medallist will also compete in the 5,000m event at 7.45pm on Sunday.

