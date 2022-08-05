Athletics: Aberdeen’s Catriona Pennet is world’s best 100m hurdler aged between 35 and 39

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Athletics: Aberdeen’s Catriona Pennet is world’s best 100m hurdler aged between 35 and 39

By Daniel Rees
August 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 5, 2022, 7:23 am
Catriona Pennet is one of Aberdeen AAC's top hurdlers. Picture by Colin Rennie
Catriona Pennet is one of Aberdeen AAC's top hurdlers. Picture by Colin Rennie

Aberdeen Amateur Athletics Club (AAC) veteran Catriona Pennet clinched her second world master’s title last month – winning the 100m hurdles for the 35-39 women’s age category in Finland.

Pennet, who turns 40 next year, ran 14.97sec to take gold ahead of New Zealand’s Helena Dinnissen, who took second in 15.70sec.

It is a first outdoor international title for the Aberdonian, who previously won the 60m hurdles world crown indoors and has secured a large haul of Scottish championship medals at age-group and senior level since the late 1990s.

Sport is very much in the blood of the Pennet family, with Catriona’s brother, Grant, a long-serving goalkeeper in the Highland League, most notably for Deveronvale FC.

Pennet bucks masters trend as times speed up

Although Pennet, currently 38, has a packed schedule and works full time for investment firm ABRDN, she has remained competitive in the Scottish hurdling scene and is in no mood to ease up.

Normally, veteran athletes’ times slow down, while the age creeps higher, but Pennet is bucking the trend in impressive fashion.

Her fastest 100m hurdle time this year of 14.70sec – set at the Scottish East District Championships in May – is quicker than any time she has posted since 2016, although her lifetime best of 13.97sec, which is also Aberdeen AC’s club record, was set back in 2004.

Though initially reluctant to embrace the masters’ scene, which is less competitive and sees a smaller pool of athletes compete, Pennet was persuaded to give it a go by her close friend and fellow Aberdeen AAC athlete, Fiona Davidson.

Indeed, Davidson was always likely to make a strong case for masters’ athletics, for she herself is something of a name on the international circuit.

Davidson took a world championship title for the 40-44 women’s age category in the triple jump back in 2015, and Pennet explained it was Davidson’s description of masters’ athletics’ relaxed nature which lured her in.

She said: “I’m good friends with Fiona – she’s done the masters’ scene and always spoken about how fun it is. It’s just something Fiona always made sound fun, even though I am still competitive as a senior and in the mix of things, it gives you that edge and other focus to work towards.

“It is great to compete outwith Scotland, experience different countries, and compete against different athletes.”

Global final and niggle in build-up – but Pennet comes out on top

As well as the New Zealander, Pennet competed against two Iranians in her final, which took place in Tampere’s Ratina stadium last month.

The preparations for the competition were far from smooth, however. A hamstring twinge in Pennet’s final session before travelling to Finland saw her wonder if she would even make the start line.

She explained “I didn’t have the best couple of days leading up to it. I had a small tweak in my hamstring before I went out, so I had to get some physio treatment before I went out there.

“That wasn’t the ideal kind of preparation for it, but I managed to get down in one piece, which was the main aim once I got there – times and performances go out the window when you pick up a niggle.”

Tampere’s athletics stadium is perhaps better known for hosting Iron Maiden, Bruce Springsteen, and Robbie Williams concerts – but with a capacity of more than 16,000, it made an excellent arena for Pennet’s second world master’s title, and her first outdoors.

She said: “The track itself was fantastic – it’s a good stadium, and it’s a fast track.

“The GB masters team is so friendly and they’re so supportive of you, even if you don’t know them. When you finish, there’s always someone there taking pictures or saying congratulations.

“It’s a very inviting atmosphere and place to be. It’s not just the British team, it’s the other nationalities as well. Everyone is so friendly and supportive of you, regardless of where you finish.”

‘I can still do it and I am still competitive’

With the best days behind most veteran athletes competing, there is a sense they have a stronger appreciation for still being able to do the sport they love.

The case is the same with Pennet, who, despite only having missed one outdoor season in her entire career before the Covid-19 pandemic, will keep going for as long as her body lets her.

She added: “As you get older, it does get harder. I can still do it – that’s the thing. And I am still competitive. I don’t know it any other way – it’s just what I’ve always done.

“But I love hurdling, especially when it goes well. There are people round me that would love to still be able to compete or hurdle if they could.

“I’ve just been brought up around sport – we all do it. My brother was a Highland League football player, my sister ran internationally and played netball at high level. My cousin was an international hockey player, my other cousin plays squash. It’s just what we do.”

With Pennet enjoying her strongest vein of form in years, the investor services manager from Bridge of Don will not be winding down her athletics career just yet, especially with this year’s Scottish Championships taking place on home turf later this month.

It may be 18 years since her last personal best in her event, but Pennet is a hurdler for whom age is no barrier.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]