Home Sport Other sports

Commonwealth Games round-up: Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie makes three finals as Scotland finish netball pools with defeat

By Jamie Durent
August 4, 2022, 10:30 pm
Scotland's Louise Christie during the Rhythmic Gymnastics, Team Final and Individual Qualification. Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire
Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie delivered a superb performance to reach the individual all-around final at the Commonwealth Games.

Christie made the final after finishing in the top 16 gymnasts during the qualification period with a combined score of 103.9, to make the medal contests on Friday.

The Beacon Gymnastics Club member produced a score of 27.650 in the clubs discipline and will compete in that individual apparatus final as well as the ribbon final on Saturday. She is the first Team Scotland gymnast to qualify for an individual apparatus final since 1994.

Christie will now look to crown a memorable week with a push for a medal at Arena Birmingham as she reflected on a great day.

“It’s been one of the best experiences of my whole career,” said Christie. “When the music got going and the crowd joined in, there’s no feeling like it. I can’t really describe it.

Louise Christie during her ribbon routine Photo by Roland Harrison/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13048567bd) Arena
Louise Christie during her ribbon routine Photo by Roland Harrison/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13048567bd)<br />Arena

“Even though I had little things in each routine (to improve), I couldn’t be prouder of getting here and doing a routine like that.

“It’s a much smaller sport, especially in Great Britain, compared to artistic. Things like the Scottish Championships and British Championships, there is a good crowd but nothing compared to this. I think it’s really special for all the athletes to hear a crowd like that behind them.

“Everyone’s journey to this point is very different and I know mine hasn’t been easy. For anyone out there who wants to give it a go, you just have to find what you love and push towards what your goals are.”

Scotland finish netball pool campaign with defeat

Scotland gave a spirited performance but went down 65-46 in their final pool game of the netball against South Africa.

The Thistles were ahead early doors and stayed within touching-distance of the Proteas heading into the second half, however the fifth-ranked side were able to pull away and take the victory.

Turriff’s Claire Maxwell, the Scotland captain, and Orkney’s Sarah MacPhail were involved at the NEC Arena.

Scotland finish the pool with one win, against Barbados, and will face Northern Ireland in the 9-10 classification match at 11.30am on Friday in their final Games contest.

In the squash, Greg Lobban will face his wife Donna in the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles on Friday night after securing progress through the last-16.

Lobban and Lisa Aitken saw off Cayman Islands pair Cameron Stafford and Marlene West 11-4, 11-7 on Thursday and will take on Donna Lobban and her cousin Cam Pilley of Australia for a place in the semi-finals.

Earlier on Friday, Lobban will pair up with Rory Stewart to take on Tayyab Aslam and Nasir Iqbal in the last-16 of the men’s doubles. Munlochy’s Alan Clyne teams up with Dougie Kempsell to face Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar.

Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark goes in the semi-finals of the 400m at Alexander Stadium at 7.32pm on Friday, while diver Clara Kerr gets her Games campaign under way in the 1m springboard.

