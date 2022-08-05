Commonwealth Games: Louise Christie inspired by Birmingham crowd as Aberdeen gymnast delivers top-10 finish in individual all-around final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commonwealth Games: Louise Christie inspired by Birmingham crowd as Aberdeen gymnast delivers top-10 finish in individual all-around final

By Jamie Durent
August 5, 2022, 7:10 pm
Scotland and Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie with her 'Scotland the Brave' ribbon in the individual all-around final. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie felt the energy of the crowd helped her to a top-10 finish in the individual all-around final.

Christie delivered a score of 27.000 in the hoops, 25.700 with the ball, 27.600 with the clubs and 24.300 with the ribbon, for a total score of 104.600.

Backed by a bumper crowd at Arena Birmingham, Christie delivered improvements on three of her four scores from Thursday’s qualifying for a 10th-placed finish.

She returns to action in the finals of the individual apparatus events on Saturday, competing in the clubs and ribbon finals.

Louise Christie during her hoop routine. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire
It has been a Games which has surpassed all expectations for the Beacon Gymnastics Club member and she is determined to finish it on a high.

“I really wasn’t expecting it,” said Christie. “I was 11th yesterday so it was a bit of an improvement. I think I was a bit more consistent and hopefully I can improve on the ribbon on Saturday.

“I had a couple of mistakes on Thursday out of nerves but I felt a bit more confident today. I was glad I could correct some of the errors from yesterday.

“Three out of four of my routines are pretty upbeat so it’s pretty exciting to perform, especially when the crowd get behind you there’s no feeling like it.

“It’s a huge help (having the crowd behind you). It really spurs me on and makes it a much more enjoyable experience.”

Christie packed a lot into her routines and delivered an energy-packed performance on the mat. Her final performance in the ribbon in particular caught the eye, with ‘Scotland the Brave’ written on it as she was backed by the music of Celtic rock band Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

“When I did the hoop on Thursday I was really nervous because I didn’t know what to expect, whether the crowd would get behind it,” said Christie.

“Each routine I’ve done I’ve got a bit more confident so I’m excited to do clubs and ribbon on Saturday.

“There’s so many Scotland flags in the audience it definitely feels like I’m at home. I’m so grateful for all the support. Some of my family have come so it’s special they can watch, as they’ve done so much to support me to get to this point.

“I was coming into the competition really aiming for the all-around final so to make two apparatus finals on top of that is just amazing. I’m just going to leave it out there and enjoy it.

“I really didn’t know what to expect going into it so I couldn’t be happier. I’m excited to get back out there two more times.”

