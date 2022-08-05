Commonwealth Games: Louise Christie inspired by Birmingham crowd as Aberdeen gymnast delivers top-10 finish in individual all-around final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie felt the energy of the crowd helped her to a top-10 finish in the individual all-around final.

Christie delivered a score of 27.000 in the hoops, 25.700 with the ball, 27.600 with the clubs and 24.300 with the ribbon, for a total score of 104.600.

Backed by a bumper crowd at Arena Birmingham, Christie delivered improvements on three of her four scores from Thursday’s qualifying for a 10th-placed finish.

She returns to action in the finals of the individual apparatus events on Saturday, competing in the clubs and ribbon finals.

It has been a Games which has surpassed all expectations for the Beacon Gymnastics Club member and she is determined to finish it on a high.

“I really wasn’t expecting it,” said Christie. “I was 11th yesterday so it was a bit of an improvement. I think I was a bit more consistent and hopefully I can improve on the ribbon on Saturday.

“I had a couple of mistakes on Thursday out of nerves but I felt a bit more confident today. I was glad I could correct some of the errors from yesterday.

“Three out of four of my routines are pretty upbeat so it’s pretty exciting to perform, especially when the crowd get behind you there’s no feeling like it.

“It’s a huge help (having the crowd behind you). It really spurs me on and makes it a much more enjoyable experience.”

Louise Christie, representing Scotland, competes her 3rd of 4 routines with the clubs now. It's such an energetic routine, performed with plenty of personality and she scores 27.600 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#B2022 — British Gymnastics (@BritGymnastics) August 5, 2022

Christie packed a lot into her routines and delivered an energy-packed performance on the mat. Her final performance in the ribbon in particular caught the eye, with ‘Scotland the Brave’ written on it as she was backed by the music of Celtic rock band Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

“When I did the hoop on Thursday I was really nervous because I didn’t know what to expect, whether the crowd would get behind it,” said Christie.

“Each routine I’ve done I’ve got a bit more confident so I’m excited to do clubs and ribbon on Saturday.

“There’s so many Scotland flags in the audience it definitely feels like I’m at home. I’m so grateful for all the support. Some of my family have come so it’s special they can watch, as they’ve done so much to support me to get to this point.

“I was coming into the competition really aiming for the all-around final so to make two apparatus finals on top of that is just amazing. I’m just going to leave it out there and enjoy it.

“I really didn’t know what to expect going into it so I couldn’t be happier. I’m excited to get back out there two more times.”